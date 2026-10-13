Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a telephone call with his brother, His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi group’s attacks targeting civilians and civilian and economic infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He affirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The two sides also discussed the latest regional developments and efforts to maintain the security and stability of the region.