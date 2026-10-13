Sharjah real estate transactions hit AED 46.8bn in nine months

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The real estate sector in Sharjah recorded strong results from the beginning of 2026 to the end of September, maintaining solid performance with growth in both the volume of monetary transactions and the total number of transactions. Total monetary transaction volume reached AED 46.8 billion, compared to AED 44.3 billion during the same period in 2025, a growth rate of 5.6%

The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department has disclosed that the total number of transactions carried out in the first nine months of this year amounted to 91,560, which represents a 14% increase on the figure for the corresponding period of last year (when 80,320 transactions were recorded).

The number of title deed transactions climbed to 34,420 (an increase of 11.2 per cent), while the number of preliminary sales contracts was 11,258. Furthermore, mortgage transactions reached 3,839, with a total value of about AED 10.2 billion distributed among 31 financing entities, indicating that demand for the different services offered by the Department has continued.

In the Emirate of Sharjah there was strong and varied activity in sales transactions over the nine-month period of 2026, the number of transactions amounting to 24,749, which represents an increase of 2.1% when compared with the corresponding period in 2025. The total volume of trading for these sales transactions was AED 35 billion and this covered 216 areas with a total traded area of 138 million square feet.

In terms of the number of transactions and the total value, Muwaileh Commercial was at the top with 3,440 transactions amounting to AED 3.9 billion; Al Buleida came next with 2,728 transactions (worth AED 1.8 billion); Al Khan had 1,581 transactions (approximately AED 2 billion); Muzeiri'a had 1,115 transactions and Al Sajaa Industrial had 991.

In the first nine months of 2026, residential property transactions were the largest, with 19,910 units sold, or 80.5% of the total. Industrial properties came next with 3,524 units (14.2%), commercial properties were in third place with 1,295 units (5.2%), and agricultural properties were last with 20 units (0.1%).

In the first nine months of 2026 the Emirate of Sharjah had 22 new real estate projects registered, the projects covering the residential, industrial and commercial sectors. The fact that activity is increasing shows that the Emirate is committed to creating an integrated urban environment which satisfies the needs of both residents and investors while helping to ensure the sustainable development of the real estate market.

Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, affirmed that the strong real estate performance and exceptional growth achieved during the first nine months of 2026 are the result of the sound directives and wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He also highlighted the continuous, diligent oversight of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council; these efforts have been instrumental in cementing Sharjah’s position as a leading and attractive investment hub at both regional and international levels.

Al Shamsi stated that the performance of the emirate's real estate market during the first nine months of 2026 shows how resilient it has been and also demonstrates its continued capacity to attract investment, thanks to the variety of projects, the wider range of ownership opportunities, and the flexible legislative and regulatory environment.