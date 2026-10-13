Dubai T100 race entries more than 80% sold out as the city gears up for its next fitness challenge

DUBAI, UAE,13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- It is just one month to go until the Dubai T100 Triathlon Weekend. With more than 80% of race entries already snapped up, the countdown is officially on as event organiser, the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), has unveiled the race routes that will take athletes from the waters of Al Mamzar to Dubai's city streets and back again. Taking place from 13–15 November 2026, the third edition of Dubai T100 returns as part of the 10th Dubai Fitness Challenge, inviting residents to put their fitness to the test, whether they're seasoned triathletes, first-time competitors or friends looking to tackle a new challenge together.

With the 2026 course maps now available, participants can get a first look at what awaits them across the three race distances, all starting and finishing at the event's new home in Al Mamzar.

The action begins with an open-water swim off the Al Mamzar coastline, before athletes head out onto a cycling route that offers a different perspective of Dubai. Taking riders along the waterfront and through the city's historic districts, the bike course includes the striking Infinity Bridge, with the route stretching towards the Port Rashid area, home to the iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner.

Once back at Al Mamzar, athletes swap two wheels for two feet, with the final running leg taking them through the shaded scenic surroundings of Al Mamzar Park, combining waterfront views, greenery and the all-important finish-line atmosphere.

Whether you're chasing a personal best or simply looking to try something new, Dubai T100 offers a challenge for different fitness levels. Starting with the Sprint Triathlon, it entails a 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run, offering an accessible entry point for active residents looking to experience their first triathlon. Moving on to the Olympic Triathlon, it includes a 1.5km swim, 40km cycle and 10km run, a new distance for 2026 that allows participants to step up their challenge.

Finally, the signature T100 distance features a 2km swim, 80km cycle and 18km run for experienced athletes ready to go the distance. For those who would rather share the challenge, the new Sprint and Olympic relay options for 2026 allow teammates to divide the swimming, cycling and running disciplines, bringing a little teamwork into the mix.

As part of Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai T100 is about more than crossing a finish line. It's an opportunity for the city's fitness community to come together, set new goals and celebrate what it means to get moving. Alongside the amateur races, some of the world's leading female professional triathletes will take to the course, bringing elite international racing to Dubai's shores.