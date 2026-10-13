Ras Al Khaimah delegation concludes four-state U.S. mission with expanded partnerships, new opportunities for trade, investment and cooperation

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A Ras Al Khaimah delegation comprised of several high-profile entities has concluded a four-state mission across the United States, strengthening relationships with government institutions, businesses, investors, universities and economic development organisations across Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Utah, while establishing new pathways for trade, investment, innovation and institutional cooperation.

Led by Dr Carel Richter, Advisor, International Relations, Office of the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the delegation’s program focused on building upon existing and new relationships and translating them into tangible opportunities for the Emirate, with engagements spanning economic development, advanced manufacturing, technology and innovation, hospitality, tourism, education, food and agriculture, real estate and infrastructure.

A key outcome of the mission was the signing of three Letters of Intent between Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, represented by its Director-General, Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, and leading U.S. business organisations: the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce in Florida, Ann Arbor SPARK in Michigan and World Trade Center Utah. The agreements are designed to enhance business collaboration, strengthen economic cooperation and expand opportunities for trade, investment, entrepreneurship and business partnerships between the respective business communities.

Dr Richter said: “This mission has demonstrated the strength of the relationships that Ras Al Khaimah is building across the United States and the depth of opportunity that exists when those relationships are developed with a clear focus on long-term cooperation. Across Florida, Michigan, Nevada and Utah, we have established new partnerships and strengthened existing ones with governments, chambers, universities, businesses and investors, creating a strong foundation for continued engagement and practical collaboration.”

“While this mission has delivered important outcomes, we see it as the beginning of a deeper and more sustained relationship between Ras Al Khaimah and the United States.

Our priority now is to maintain the momentum, follow through on the opportunities identified and convert them into lasting partnerships, investment, trade and knowledge exchange. We look forward to welcoming our American partners to Ras Al Khaimah and continuing to build relationships that create shared value for our communities and businesses.”

In Florida, the delegation held more than 20 meetings, including with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, building on the 2025 agreement between Ras Al Khaimah and the City of Miami to strengthen cooperation across the many areas of mutual interest. Engagements with the University of Miami, Florida International University and Miami’s growing technology community also explored opportunities for collaboration in education, innovation, investment and business, generating new relationships and a pipeline of prospective opportunities.

In Michigan, the delegation held 34 engagements across Lansing, Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit, establishing new relationships and advancing opportunities across advanced manufacturing, engineering, robotics, agritech, healthcare technology, education and real estate. Meetings with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, University of Michigan, Michigan State University and other institutions opened pathways for investment, startup incubation, research and international market access, while meetings with 12 companies identified potential opportunities for engagement with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ).

In Nevada, the delegation developed a pipeline of opportunities across economic development, hospitality, technology, tourism and destination development. Engagements with the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development and LVGEA identified potential opportunities in sustainable mining and closed-loop lithium systems, while a business forum generated investor leads across technology, cybersecurity, fintech, digital payments and healthcare.

The delegation also advanced cooperation with Wynn Resorts ahead of the September 2027 opening of Wynn Al Marjan Island and met Mayor Shelley Berkley and other destination leaders to explore cooperation in tourism, convention infrastructure and a potential Sister City relationship.

In Utah, the delegation expanded its network of business and economic development partners through a Letter of Intent between Ras Al Khaimah Chamber and World Trade Center Utah, creating new opportunities for trade, investment and business partnerships. Engagements across Utah’s innovation, tourism and hospitality sectors, including at The Point, Snowbird Resort, Olympic Park and Deer Valley, provided insights into innovation ecosystems, public-private partnerships and large-scale destination development, while identifying opportunities for future cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The four-state mission reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to developing long-term international partnerships that support economic diversification, attract investment, expand opportunities for the Emirate’s business community and strengthen its position as a globally connected destination for business and innovation.

The delegation, comprising representatives from the Office of the Ruler, RAK Chamber, RAKEZ, RAK Properties, Marjan, Innovation City, the Department of Knowledge and Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office, will now focus on follow-up with prospective investors, companies and institutional partners, with the aim of developing the opportunities identified during the mission into concrete projects, partnerships and further agreements.