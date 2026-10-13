French companies weigh UAE expansion as Business Scale-Up UAE holds Paris edition at UAE Embassy

PARIS, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- – Business Scale-Up UAE, an initiative by AlNser Holding, held its Paris edition on 1 October 2026 at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Paris. The event brought together 50+ participants, among them senior decision-makers from French and European companies considering the UAE as a base for their next stage of growth.

Trade between the UAE and France reached €10.8 billion in 2025, up 27%, according to Business France. The Paris session examined how this commercial relationship translates into opportunities for individual businesses.

The morning opened with remarks by Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the French Republic, and Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi, Group Chairman and Managing Director of AlNser Holding. Representatives of Business France, Bpifrance, Choose Paris Region, JAFZA, Shuraa, DWTC, ADIO and Dubai Chambers also took part.

In his welcome remarks, the Ambassador said: “France and the United Arab Emirates share a deep and enduring economic partnership, built on mutual trust and a common commitment to growth and innovation. More than 11,000 French companies are now registered in the UAE, following a 44 per cent increase in 2025 alone. Business Sale-UP and the UAE Embassy in Paris are sustaining this momentum by encouraging more French companies to enter the UAE market, expand their operations, and seize new opportunities.”

In his opening address, Mohamed Naser Al Zaabi spoke about the questions a business leader must answer before entering a new market, and about the resilience of the UAE economy. “The UAE is a place to live, work and build a business, and from it you can reach the whole world,” he said. “Our role is to give each company a clear picture of what it takes, and to connect those that choose the UAE with the right partners and authorities.”

AlNser Holding’s presentation examined the UAE’s international connectivity and the priorities of the National Investment Strategy 2031. It also introduced the group's Scale-Up Hub, which supports companies with market development and operational guidance, and, for selected companies, with building a jointly branded business in the UAE.

JAFZA presented Dubai's D33 economic agenda and its programmes for companies. Business France set out the support it provides to French companies in the UAE, and Shuraa explained company formation in practice and announced its new office in Paris.

Commenting on the Paris edition, Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Economic Zones, DP World, said: “Companies entering a new market make several important decisions early in their expansion journey, from where to establish to how they structure operations and reach customers. Jafza already supports 170 French companies employing around 3,800 people, demonstrating the depth of the commercial links connecting France, Dubai and the wider region. Engaging businesses while those decisions are still open allows them to understand the infrastructure, ecosystem and market-access options available and choose the model that best supports their growth.”

The business attendees came from companies across seven sectors: professional services, energy and climate, consumer goods, health and life sciences, mobility and logistics, deep tech and AI, and defence. The scale-ups in the room have an estimated combined value of around €2 billion. Including the international groups that also attended, the companies represented have an estimated combined value of over €100 billion.

The full Paris report is available at scaleupuae.com.

Business Scale-Up UAE is designed to travel, bringing the same format to other markets with strong links to the UAE. The next edition takes place in Mumbai in November 2026.