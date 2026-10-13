"Young Global Leaders" meet in Dubai to share insights and build future opportunities

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) – Members of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders community gathered in Dubai for a dedicated day of programming at the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders 2026, organised by the UAE Government, WEF and the Dubai Future Foundation. Their discussions will help shape WEF’s agenda, including its Annual Meeting in Davos.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairperson of Frontier 25, The Climate Tribe, Aurora50, Alliance for Global Sustainability (AGS) and Reset MENA, attended the meeting alongside Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Co-Chair of the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders, as well as a number of officials from the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum.

Running until Thursday, 15 October, the meeting draws more than 700 leaders and experts from 90 countries, including 20 ministers, 300 Young Global Leaders and 150 UAE government leaders, to turn shared visions into initiatives that foster development and prosperity.

The day centred on “Meet the Leader” discussions on inclusion, youth development and belonging, “Leadership Circles” workshops, orientation sessions for new members and a welcome session for Global Shapers Community. Members spent the day in direct conversation with global leaders, testing ideas with peers across sectors and generations.

Members bring first-hand experience from a new generation, helping the Forum spot early signals of change and ask new questions about the future of growth, human capabilities, technology, sustainability and resilience. That strengthens the link between foresight and decision-making.

The agenda features more than 60 sessions and interactive discussions, alongside Opportunity Labs and specialised experiences, across six themes: artificial intelligence, technology and human agency; science, discovery and innovation; economic growth; geopolitics, security and trade; leadership and human flourishing; and climate and nature.