Sharjah Crown Prince to open SCC legislative session Thursday

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, is due to open the fourth ordinary session of the fourth legislative term of the Sharjah Consultative Council on Thursday.

The session follows Emiri Decree No. (51) of 2026, by His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which called the Sharjah Consultative Council together for its fourth ordinary meeting of the eleventh legislative term. The Council is to meet for this session on Thursday, October 15, 2026.

In its third ordinary session of the 11th legislative term, the Sharjah Consultative Council achieved several parliamentary milestones. The Council conducted 18 plenary sessions during which it held thorough discussions and engaged in constructive dialogue, especially in the capacity of oversight, by carrying out a series of reviews of the policies of six important government bodies and departments: the Roads and Transport Authority, the Department of Town Planning and Survey, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Human Resources, the Real Estate Registration Department, and finally the Districts Affairs Department.

In the last session, council members—men and women—asked questions as questioners or registered speakers, making a total of 194 substantial interventions. This included 173 direct questions to government officials and bodies, leading to 38 substantial recommendations that addressed the community's services and aspirations and tackled existing challenges with bold, forward-looking views.

In legislation, the Council showed the effectiveness of its legal powers by examining and approving five draft laws which had been submitted by the Executive Council, the drafts having been carefully drafted with the aim of promoting development and justice.