Dubai CommerCity and Tencent Cloud strengthen digital economy competitiveness, accelerate digital commerce growth

SHENZHEN, China, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) - Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the first and leading free zone dedicated to e-commerce in the MENA region, and a joint venture between Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) and Wasl Group, has signed a partnership agreement with Tencent Cloud, to provide advanced cloud and digital solutions and support the digital transformation of businesses operating in DCC.

The agreement was signed at Tencent’s headquarters in Shenzhen during a Dubai CommerCity delegation visit led by Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai CommerCity, who signed the agreement with Rachel Xie, General Manager of Tencent Cloud MENA and General Manager of Operations, Channel Development & Marketing of Tencent Cloud International.

Under the agreement, Tencent Cloud will make its products and services available to companies registered in Dubai CommerCity, helping broaden their access to cloud computing technologies and digital solutions, while exploring opportunities to connect businesses with Tencent Cloud’s digital solutions.

The collaboration will also include joint initiatives such as events, exhibitions, hackathons and workshops to facilitate knowledge exchange, encourage technology adoption and strengthen engagement across the technology sector.

The partnership supports Dubai’s efforts to enhance the competitiveness of its digital economy and reinforce its position as a global hub for trade and business. It also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and position the emirate among the world’s leading economic centres.

Commenting on the partnership, Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai CommerCity, said: “Partnering with global technology companies is key to strengthening Dubai’s digital commerce ecosystem and providing businesses with access to advanced technologies. Through our collaboration with Tencent Cloud, we aim to equip companies registered with Dubai CommerCity with digital solutions that enhance operational efficiency, support innovation and enable expansion into new markets.”

She added: "This partnership reinforces our commitment to developing a business ecosystem that supports digital transformation and creates greater value for companies operating within Dubai CommerCity. It also aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and its ambition to build a more diversified, innovative and competitive economy.”

Rachel Xie, said: “We are pleased to partner with Dubai CommerCity to strengthen our engagement with stakeholders across Dubai’s business ecosystem. Our collaboration will bring Tencent Cloud’s capabilities closer to DCC based companies, supporting their digital transformation and growth.”

She added: "Through this partnership, we look forward to expanding access to advanced cloud computing technologies and digital solutions, that can help businesses improve operational efficiency and accelerate innovation.”

Tencent Cloud is the cloud business of global technology leader Tencent. It provides a comprehensive suite of AI, cloud computing, networking, data, security, and digital technology solutions, backed by a robust global infrastructure of 70 availability zones across 25 regions and more than 3,200 CDN nodes worldwide. With its extensive footprint and international partnerships in over 80 markets, Tencent Cloud cements its position as a trusted partner to help organizations optimize operations, accelerate innovation, and maintain a competitive edge throughout their digital transformation journeys.

The agreement forms part of DIEZ’s efforts to strengthen competitiveness across its economic zones by facilitating access to advanced technologies, global expertise and strategic partnerships.