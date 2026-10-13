UAE Space Economy Survey: Spending rises 27.1% to AED 5.52 bn as commercial activity and national talent expand

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE space economy recorded a 27.1% growth in total spending, reaching AED 5.52 billion, according to the latest Space Economic Survey released by the UAE Space Agency in collaboration with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC). The results of the 2025 survey, which measures 2024 activity, also highlight the role of commercial investment and a growing workforce in developing a competitive, knowledge-based economy.

Announced at the Space Economic Survey Workshop in Dubai, the findings show that the commercial sector accounted for 48% of total space economy spending, equivalent to AED 2.64 billion. Together, the findings demonstrate the sector’s growing economic weight and provide an evidence base for policies that support investment, enterprise and talent.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The latest survey results demonstrate the growing economic value of the UAE's space sector, with growth in value added outpacing spending by more than two to one. This progress reflects expanding commercial activity, sustained government investment and a growing base of national talent, including Emirati women.

“Our priority is to build on this momentum by attracting investment, enabling UAE-based companies to compete internationally and developing the talent needed to drive the sector's growth. The National Space Strategy 2031 sets a clear ambition to position the UAE among the world's 10 largest space economies. The survey provides the evidence we need to measure progress, identify opportunities and direct investment and policy towards areas with the greatest long-term economic impact.”

Commercial spending reached AED 2.64 billion, representing 48% of total space economy expenditure. The findings underscore the importance of private-sector activity alongside sustained public-sector support, and the opportunities for national and international businesses within the UAE space ecosystem.

The survey recorded 1,495 Emiratis working in the sector, an increase of 27.9% compared with the previous survey. The number of young people aged 15 to 35 working in the sector reached 1,333, up 29.5%. Women accounted for 33.5% of the sector’s workforce, with female employment increasing by 83.9%. Together, these indicators point to an expanding talent base supporting the industry’s development.

Conducted annually, the Space Economic Survey is the national reference for measuring the size, performance and economic contribution of the UAE space sector. Its coverage extends from core space companies to organizations that use space-derived data, capturing economic activity across the wider ecosystem.

The findings support implementation of the National Space Strategy 2031, which aims to position the UAE among the world's 10 leading space economies. Its targets include increasing economic value added by 60%, doubling space economy revenues, expanding investment in sector assets and infrastructure, the number of companies and UAE-headquartered startups, and the international markets receiving UAE space exports.

Survey findings also inform policy and investment decisions, support efforts to attract international companies, and are presented to the Supreme Space Council to help shape strategic priorities.

Hanan Ahli, Managing Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said: “Reliable economic data allows us to understand how the space sector is evolving and where its greatest opportunities lie. By tracking changes in investment, expenditure, employment and economic contribution, the Space Economic Survey provides a solid evidence base to support policymakers in shaping policies and guiding future development priorities.

The significance of this survey is further strengthened by its alignment with the UAE’s Comprehensive GDP Revision Programme, which aims to enhance data sources and expand statistical coverage. These efforts will enable more accurate measurement of the contributions of emerging and growing economic sectors, providing a more comprehensive picture of the UAE economy, its size, and the diversity of its activities.

"The participation of companies, government entities, universities, and research institutions is essential to the success of these efforts, ensuring the availability of accurate and reliable data to support economic planning and strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness.”

The workshop also marked the launch of the 2026 Space Economic Survey, which will measure the sector’s 2025 performance. Data collection begins after the workshop and continues until December 2026, with results expected in October 2027.

The Space Economic Survey was supported by contributions from a broad range of government entities, academic institutions and private-sector organizations across the UAE.

The new survey will provide the next annual benchmark of the sector’s development as the UAE progresses towards its National Space Strategy 2031 ambitions.