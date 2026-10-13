Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Bank of America’s President of International

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), met with Bernard Mensah, President of International, Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions.

The meeting highlighted the UAE’s growing position as a global financial hub and Dubai’s role in connecting international businesses with opportunities across regional and global markets. Discussions explored opportunities for cooperation in corporate and investment banking, wealth and asset management, and trade finance, as well as the role of new financial technologies and digital solutions in enhancing financial services.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to strengthening its financial ecosystem, fostering investor confidence and creating new opportunities for international financial institutions. He emphasised the importance of global partnerships in developing capital markets, advancing financing solutions and connecting businesses with investment and growth opportunities.

Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, providing banking, investment, asset management and other financial services to individuals, businesses, corporations and governments. Its operations span the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and jurisdictions worldwide. The group is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking, and trading across a broad range of asset classes. Its total assets stood at approximately $3.4 trillion at the end of 2025.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; Hesham Al Qassim, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Wasl Asset Management Group; and Fadel Al Ali, Chairman of Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).