Crown Prince of Morocco opens Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Award for Arabian Horse Photography Exhibition

EL JADIDA, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Royal Highness Prince Moulay El Hassan, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Morocco, inaugurated the exhibition for the 12th edition of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Award for Arabian Horse Photography, held as part of the 17th edition of the Horse Show in El Jadida, Morocco.

During his tour of the exhibition, the Crown Prince viewed a collection of participating artworks and received a briefing from the award’s team on key statistics for this year’s edition and its four categories: the beauty of Arabian horses, equestrian events and festivals, Tbourida (Fantasia), and video.

His Royal Highness also exchanged views with the award’s team on several of the displayed works, discussing their creative perspectives and artistic techniques in capturing the beauty and authenticity of Arabian horses. He praised the artistic quality of the entries and the talent and creative abilities demonstrated by Arab photographers.

The award reflects the interest of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in Arabian horses, as well as his commitment to preserving their rich heritage and enhancing their presence at cultural and artistic events, given their significance as an integral part of the UAE’s heritage and national identity.

It also embodies His Highness’s vision of using visual arts to showcase the beauty of Arabian horses and their historical significance, while supporting and encouraging young creative talents to produce artistic works that document this longstanding heritage and help introduce it to future generations.

At the conclusion of his tour, which was attended by a number of senior Moroccan officials, ambassadors, and Arab and foreign dignitaries, His Royal Highness Prince Moulay El Hassan expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support of the award and his commitment to strengthening cultural cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Morocco, reflecting the deep fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations.

The winners of the 12th edition of the award are scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, at a ceremony held as part of the Horse Show in El Jadida, in the presence of officials, enthusiasts, media representatives, and relevant organisations.