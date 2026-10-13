Dubai International Baja to mark 10th anniversary as it hosts 2026 FIA World Baja Cup finale

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the 2026 Dubai International Baja will take place from 5 to 8 November, marking the tenth anniversary of the event in its current Baja format.

Building on a motorsport tradition dating back to the inaugural Dubai Rally in 1979, the event will bring together leading international cross-country rally drivers and riders for the final rounds of the 2026 FIA World Baja Cup and FIA Middle East Baja Cup. It will also host the penultimate round of the FIM Bajas World Cup and the final round of the FIM Asia Baja Continental Championship.

Organised by the Emirates Motorsports Organisation (EMSO), the event will once again be based at Dubai Festival City, with Festival Bay hosting the ceremonial start on 6 November and the finish celebrations on 8 November. Competitors will tackle two challenging desert stages in Al Qudra on Saturday and Sunday, bringing the FIA World Baja Cup and FIA Middle East Baja Cup seasons to a close.

The event will feature competitors across the FIA Ultimate, Challenger, SSV and Stock categories, alongside motorcycle and quad riders competing for FIM honours. The FIA Middle East Baja Cup finale will be particularly significant for competitors from the UAE and the wider region, while the FIM competitions will continue their respective championship campaigns.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, highlighted Dubai's established reputation as a host of major international sporting events and its growing appeal as a destination for world-class motorsport.

Belhoul said: “Dubai has built a strong reputation for hosting world-class sporting events that attract audiences from around the globe. The Dubai International Baja has a rich history and is one of 80 international sporting events taking place this season, further reinforcing Dubai's position as a leading destination for international motorsport.

“At the Dubai Sports Council, we are committed to supporting events that attract international participation, engage the local community and contribute to the development of Dubai's sporting culture, in line with the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033. We look forward to another successful edition that delivers memorable competition and reflects Dubai's energy and ambition.”

He added: “What makes this event particularly special is the combination of competitive desert racing and the opportunity for the public to experience the sport up close within the city. By hosting the ceremonial start and finish at Dubai Festival City, the event brings international motorsport to a location that is familiar and easily accessible to residents and visitors.”

The Dubai International Baja is supported by the close cooperation of the Government of Dubai and key government entities, including Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Municipality, alongside the event's Official Automotive Partner, Al-Futtaim Toyota.

Khalid Ben Sulayem, President of the Emirates Motorsports Organisation, said the event's tenth anniversary in its Baja format provides an opportunity to reflect on its development and the growth of cross-country rallying in the region.

Ben Sulayem said: “As we celebrate ten years of the Baja format, it is an opportunity to reflect on the changes introduced in 2016 and the renewed momentum they brought to the event. Our ambition remains to continue raising the event's sporting standards, building on the tremendous enthusiasm for cross-country rallying across the region.”

He added: “Over the past decade, Dubai International Baja has developed a distinct character and identity, building on a motorsport heritage that stretches back to 1979. This year's edition is particularly significant as we conclude the FIA World Baja Cup and FIA Middle East Baja Cup seasons while welcoming leading motorcycle and quad competitors from the FIM Bajas World Cup.

The Al Qudra stages will present a demanding test of speed, endurance and navigation, where even the smallest mistake can make a significant difference to the final result.”

He also noted that one of the priorities at EMSO is to provide opportunities for competitors from the UAE and the wider region to test their abilities against the world's best. “Events such as Dubai International Baja play an important role in developing local and regional talent and strengthening the foundations of motorsport in the UAE,” he said.

Since adopting the Baja format in 2016, the event has attracted leading international competitors while providing a platform for emerging motorsport talent from the UAE and the wider Middle East.

In the 2025 edition, the UAE's Mohammed Al-Balooshi celebrated his fourth FIM Bajas World Cup title in front of home fans, while Argentina's Juan Cruz Yacopini and Spanish co-driver Dani Oliveras secured victory in the FIA car competition in a Toyota Hilux. The UAE's Abdulaziz Ahli claimed victory in the quad category.

Administrative checks and scrutineering will begin on Thursday, 5 November, followed by the Prologue and ceremonial start on Friday, 6 November. The event will conclude on Sunday, 8 November, with the final competitive stage and finish celebrations.

Further details on leading competitors, championship contenders and spectator opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.