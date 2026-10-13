UAE becomes first country to lead global dialogue on Global Principles for Strategy in Agentic AI Era

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is leading a global dialogue, in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), to develop the Global Principles for Strategy in the Agentic AI Era: a framework to guide how governments and institutions redesign strategic planning and decision-making, and use artificial intelligence (AI) to make better decisions.

Agentic AI systems can now reason, coordinate and act with greater autonomy than tools that simply respond to instructions. The principles will address how that capability is applied to strategic planning and decision-making.

The dialogue opens on 13 October 2026, during the Annual Meeting of Global Future Leaders in Dubai, which gives a new generation of leaders a platform to shape the future by creating bold opportunities in a volatile world.

The principles are one of the main initiatives of the Global Strategic Intelligence Programme, a longstanding partnership between the UAE and WEF to strengthen governments’ capabilities in strategic intelligence, foresight and decision-making, and to build new models and methodologies for strategic work.

Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, affirmed that the UAE’s leadership of the international dialogue to develop Global Principles for Strategy in the Agentic AI, reflects the UAE’s forward-looking vision and pioneering role in shaping the future of strategic government work worldwide. Through bringing together experts, decision-makers, and thought leaders, the UAE seeks to develop shared principles that keep pace with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, enhance governments’ ability to anticipate the future, and enable the development of smarter, more agile, and proactive strategies.

The initiative also aims to establish an international reference framework to guide governments and institutions in harnessing the growing potential of artificial intelligence in planning, foresight, and decision-making.

She added that the UAE is committed to contributing to global consensus on the frameworks and practices governing the use of assistive artificial intelligence in strategic work, in a way that strengthens governments’ ability to anticipate change, enhance resilience and readiness, and institutionalise an integrated approach to future foresight and data, knowledge, analysis, and evidence-driven decision-making.

Al Hashimi further explained that developing these principles represents a proactive step towards expanding the use of artificial intelligence in building more integrated and adaptable government systems, fostering operating models that leverage technology to improve the quality of decision-making, and transforming insights and knowledge into tangible outcomes that enhance the lives of individuals and communities.

Stephan Mergenthaler, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of the World Economic Forum, said: “Agentic AI is fundamentally transforming how governments anticipate change, assess possibilities and make consequential strategic decisions.

The Global Principles for Strategy in the Agentic AI Era represent a critical opportunity to establish a shared global framework that ensures these powerful capabilities are developed and deployed responsibly. By aligning around clear principles, we can empower institutions to navigate complexity with greater foresight, respond with greater agility and make decisions with greater confidence.”

The ambition goes beyond adopting the technology. The principles are intended to become a new international reference point, helping governments and institutions build strategies that cope better with future change and turn knowledge and data into concrete results.

The dialogue brings together experts, decision-makers and thought leaders from around the world to anticipate how agentic AI will reshape strategic work and to define the principles needed to use it effectively and responsibly.