Shams, Origo Studios partner to train production centre team

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Media City (Shams) has entered into a strategic partnership with Origo Studios, one of Europe's leading film and television studio complexes, in order to introduce a specialised knowledge-transfer and training programme for the team in charge of running the "Shams Production Centre", which is currently under development in Sharjah.

The partnership is aimed at identifying homegrown talent and giving them practical knowledge and the best international practices concerning the management and operation of modern studios, thus helping to build an integrated production ecosystem that can compete at both regional and international levels.

Rashid Al Obad, Director General of Shams, stated: "The vision we have for the Shams Production Centre goes well beyond just the provision of infrastructure and facilities. Since operating studios to international standards demands special expertise and practical experience, our partnership with Origo Studios presents a valuable chance to gain knowledge and skills within a complete international studio environment, so that we can pass them on to Sharjah. This partnership represents a vital move towards developing the capabilities necessary for setting up a sustainable and competitive production ecosystem in the emirate."

The programme includes training in a wide range of fields, including studio operations, technical department management, post-production, business and sales, finance and incentives, and location management, as well as technical infrastructure, governance, and sustainable production.

Dr. Márta Fekszi Horváth, CEO of Origo Studios, stressed that the partnership would enable the transfer of specialised operational knowledge to the "Shams" team and help in the establishment of a production centre capable of handling local, regional and international projects. This step comes at a time when the first phase of the project is due to be completed in the first quarter of 2027, matching "Shams'" aim of setting up a sustainable production sector and generating new opportunities for local talent and businesses.