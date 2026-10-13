Dubai Basketball Academies Open Championship attracts 1,800 athletes

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 2026/2027 sports season officially kicked off with the Dubai Basketball Academies Open Championship, organised by the Dubai Sports Council for the third consecutive year in collaboration with the Emirates Basketball Association. The tournament aims to discover, nurture, and develop young basketball talents, aligning with Dubai's 2033 sports vision.

The first round of the championship will run until December 13, 2026, featuring 321 matches with over 1,800 participants representing 23 sports entities, including local academies and clubs. Matches will be held at Citizen School in Al Satwa and Union Private School in Jumeirah.

This year's championship introduces several initiatives and organisational improvements, including the launch of a dedicated smart application for real-time tracking of matches, results, and statistics. The app provides schedules, live updates, rankings, and multimedia coverage, enhancing the experience for teams, players, coaches, and fans.

Technically, the championship adopts new laws and regulations from the International Basketball Federation, in collaboration with the Emirates Basketball Association. This aims to elevate the technical level of referees and matches, ensuring players, coaches, and technical teams are familiar with the latest international standards.

This season's competition features a broad participation from local Emirati clubs alongside specialized sports academies, aiming to support the growth and development of basketball in the country and provide a competitive environment for young talents.