Ajman Government's 'Fursa' Employment Fair attracts 20 private-sector companies offering more than 300 job vacancies

AJMAN, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Government Human Resources Department is organising the “Fursa” Employment Fair, with the participation of 20 private-sector companies offering more than 300 job vacancies, on Thursday, 15 October 2026, at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman.

The event targets UAE nationals seeking employment who hold secondary school, diploma or bachelor’s degrees. It forms part of the Department’s efforts to expand employment opportunities for national talent and strengthen its presence across diverse economic sectors by enabling direct engagement with employers and familiarising jobseekers with labour-market requirements.

Fares Abdulaziz Al Mandous, Director of the Talent Empowerment Department at Ajman Government Human Resources Department, affirmed that organising the Fursa Employment Fair reflects the Department’s commitment to developing high-quality initiatives that connect national talent with actual employment opportunities and facilitate jobseekers’ access to private-sector companies. He noted that the initiative supports Emiratisation efforts and aligns training and qualification outcomes with labour-market needs.

Al Mandous explained that the fair will enable participants to explore available vacancies and conduct job interviews with representatives of participating companies. This will help facilitate recruitment procedures and align jobseekers’ qualifications with job requirements and the specialised needs of the participating entities.

He added that the fair reflects the importance of integration between the government and private sectors in supporting employment and empowering national talent by providing job opportunities that strengthen their participation in the labour market and contribution to economic development. This is in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 and the national human development priorities.

Ajman Government Human Resources Department continues to implement initiatives that expand employment opportunities and strengthen partnerships with private-sector institutions, based on its role in empowering national human capital and facilitating access to suitable opportunities. These efforts support the development of a labour market that responds to development requirements and employers’ needs.