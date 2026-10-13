EDGE, UAE Ministry of Defence, Brazilian Army and Imbel strengthen strategic defence cooperation

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) – EDGE Group signed a Letter of Intent in Abu Dhabi with the UAE Ministry of Defence (UAE MoD), the Brazilian Army, represented by the Brazilian Army General Staff (EME), and Indústria de Material Bélico do Brasil (IMBEL). The signing deepens strategic defence cooperation between the UAE and Brazil and guides future joint initiatives across military, operational, industrial, technological, commercial and governmental activity.

Building on the 2014 Brazil-UAE Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Defence and the 2019 Agreement on the Exchange and Mutual Protection of Classified Information and Materials, the latest agreement sets the direction for discussions that identify solutions for the Brazilian Army, aligned with its Force Transformation 40 process and the strengthening of Brazil's Defence Industrial Base (BID).

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO, EDGE Group, said: “Brazil is building sovereign defence capability, and EDGE is here to help build it. Bringing the UAE MoD, the Brazilian Army and IMBEL together in Abu Dhabi turns that ambition into concrete programmes of work. EDGE will commit its portfolio, its engineers and its industrial presence in Brazil to modernising the Brazilian Army and to a defence industrial base that continues to serve Brazil long after these programmes are delivered.”

The initiative brings together complementary strengths: the UAE MoD provides a governmental and bilateral dimension; the Brazilian Army contributes operational requirements and modernisation priorities; IMBEL brings sovereign Brazilian defence industrial capabilities; and EDGE contributes its integrated portfolio, systems expertise and growing industrial presence in Brazil.