Abdullah bin Zayed, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Human Development discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them during a telephone call with Sugiono, Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both countries and brings prosperity and well-being to their peoples.

The two ministers also reviewed efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Indonesia across various fields, including education, the economy, trade, and investment, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated Sugiono on his appointment as Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, expressing his eagerness to continue working with him to further develop and strengthen the distinguished relations between the two countries.

They also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.