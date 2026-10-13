‘Future Economy’ Majlis discusses Dubai’s economic growth opportunities amid global transformations

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The ‘Future Economy’ Majlis, held as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, discussed ways to strengthen Dubai’s position in the global economic landscape and explore opportunities to enhance its competitiveness and support long-term growth amid rapid global transformations reshaping trade, investment, business models and technological advancement.

The discussions examined the key foundations required to build a resilient, sustainable economy capable of competing globally, as well as strategies that enable cities and countries to keep pace with economic and technological changes, turn challenges into opportunities for growth, and maintain their standing in global markets.

The Majlis was attended by Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Bank P.J.S.C., alongside several leaders, decision-makers and global experts, who discussed the key trends set to reshape the global economy.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim began by highlighting the ambition and pragmatism underpinning the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. He said this vision centres on anticipating and actively shaping the future, rather than merely adapting to it, while turning opportunities into action and then into sustainable progress.

In his address, Al Qassim noted that the global economy is undergoing rapid transformations driven by the restructuring of supply chains, the energy transition and advances in cutting-edge technologies. He explained that resilience is a key source of competitiveness, requiring leaders to anticipate change and manage risks efficiently.

He also highlighted Dubai’s unique position as a global gateway connecting Asia, Africa and Europe, stressing that its long-term strength lies in integrating physical trade flows with digital infrastructure.

Highlighting the of the digital economy, Al Qassim underscored the pivotal role of artificial intelligence, data and financial technology in enhancing productivity. He reaffirmed Emirates NBD’s commitment to facilitating trade flows, improving the efficiency of capital movements, and providing secure and reliable digital financial services.

Professor Nouriel Roubini, world-renowned macroeconomist and Professor Emeritus of Economics and International Business at New York University’s Stern School of Business, examined the key economic and geopolitical transformations reshaping the global economy during a session entitled “Dialogue on the keys to the next economy: The future of the global economy.”

He explored how leaders can make effective decisions in an environment shaped by uncertainty and continuous change.

Roubini discussed the future of the global economy in light of evolving relations between China, the United States and Europe, as well as the implications of restructuring their economic ties for global trade and investment flows, supply chains and the wider international economy.

He also examined the growing role of AI in reshaping productivity, economic growth and competitiveness, and its impact on the future of global sectors and markets. He explained that rapid advances in AI technologies require leaders to develop a deeper understanding of potential changes to production models, business models and sources of growth.

Roubini highlighted the impact of AI on jobs and skills, and how it could reshape the labour market amid rapid changes in the skills required and patterns of work. These developments, he noted, underscore the need for early preparation and the development of the capabilities required to respond effectively.

The session also addressed the increasingly close relationship between AI and energy, given the growing demand for the infrastructure and energy needed to operate AI technologies and expand their use. The discussion considered the related challenges and opportunities for economies and markets in the period ahead.

During a session entitled “Leadership priorities for growth in the future economy,” Roubini discussed the assumptions that leaders continue to rely on when making decisions, despite the changes that have taken place in the global economic, geopolitical and technological environment.

He raised several questions about the validity of traditional models underpinning decisions on growth, globalisation, energy, talent, technology and geopolitical stability in a rapidly changing world. He noted that some decisions may falter not because of a lack of information, but because of continued reliance on assumptions that no longer reflect the emerging reality.

He stressed the importance of distinguishing between temporary changes and long-term structural shifts, enabling leaders to determine the appropriate response and avoid treating every change as a permanent transformation.

The discussion also emphasized assessing economic risks, while identifying the strategic decisions that should not be postponed until the overall picture becomes entirely clear. Roubini highlighted the need to strike a balance between caution and speed of action in unstable environments, explaining that uncertainty does not necessarily warrant delaying decisions. Instead, it calls for developing the ability to make flexible decisions that can adapt to changing circumstances.

Roubini noted that growth in the next economy will depend on institutional readiness and the ability to develop talent and respond to transformations. He emphasised the importance of aligning future ambitions with the actual level of readiness needed to navigate economic, technological and geopolitical changes.

The ‘Future Economy’ majlis is one of several strategic meetings held as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, alongside the ‘New Global Narrative’ Majlis and the ‘Future Cities Leadership’ Majlis. These discussions bring together leaders, decision-makers and experts to discuss the transformations and priority issues shaping Dubai’s future, strengthen cooperation and exchange insights, and anticipate future pathways that support the emirate’s competitiveness and global leadership.

Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual gathering dedicated to management and leadership, which kicked off today at the Dubai World Trade Centre, brought together 1,000 key government and private sector leaders in Dubai, alongside a host of experts, decision makers and academics.

The forum discusses future management and leadership transformation, promotes the adoption of best leadership and management practices, and advances the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai’s global standing as a capital of excellence and innovation and maintain its leadership and pre-eminence across all fields.