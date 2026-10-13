Mohammed bin Rashid bestows ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Scarf’ upon Mohammad Al Gergawi in recognition of his longstanding service to the nation

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has bestowed the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Scarf’ upon Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD).

H.H. conferred the Scarf upon His Excellency Al Gergawi at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum. Also attending the ceremony were H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee; and H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

A premier annual gathering dedicated to management and leadership, the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum was held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together 1,000 key leaders from Dubai’s government and private sectors.

The honour recognises Al Gergawi’s dedicated service to the nation, his role in translating His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s directives into action, his outstanding contributions to supporting national talent and advancing government development, as well as his successful oversight of key national projects.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi continued success in serving the nation, stating: “Today, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, I conferred the ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Scarf’ upon one of our most dedicated national executive leaders. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi has accompanied me with unwavering devotion and diligence throughout three decades of my journey in serving the nation.”

H.H. added: “Few are those we can truly call lifelong companions. Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi is one of them. I have always known him to be steadfast in his stance, true to his word, deeply loyal to his nation and leadership, and dedicated to serving his people. This honour is well deserved, and we look forward to even greater achievements from him.”

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi expressed his profound gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and his pride in receiving the Scarf. He praised H.H.’s direct support, which inspires excellence and empowers leaders to shape the future.

Al Gergawi affirmed that the recognition serves as a powerful motivation to redouble efforts to advance the UAE’s development ambitions and reinforce its global standing.