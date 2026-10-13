Sharjah International Book Fair 2026 to bring together 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries for 1,500 events

SHARJAH, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2026) will take place from November 4-15 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme ‘Made of Stories’, bringing together 2,673 publishers and exhibitors from 124 countries.

This year’s edition will also host 106 writers, artists and intellectuals from 25 countries, with 1,500 cultural and artistic events, and welcome Oman as Guest of Honour, presenting a programme celebrating its literature, heritage, writers and artists.

The details were announced at a press conference held by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) at its headquarters in Sharjah. The Authority unveiled the dates of the Thriller Festival and Sharjah International Library Conference, and new visitor experiences, including ‘Poets’ Corner’, where visitors’ stories are transformed into poems in Arabic and English, and ‘Future Hands District’, an interactive educational city designed to introduce children to different professions.

In his keynote, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said: “For 45 years, SIBF has brought together readers, writers, publishers and creative minds from around the world. This year’s theme, ‘Made of Stories’, celebrates how the stories we read, hear and pass down through generations shape our memories, identity and understanding of the world, and how we create stories of our own to leave for future generations.”

He added: “The journey of SIBF is part of the wider cultural vision established by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who made books and knowledge the foundation for human development and a bridge connecting cultures and peoples.”

“Today, under the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SBA, we continue to advance this vision, strengthening the fair’s status as a global publishing platform and expanding opportunities for publishers and creative professionals to collaborate and reach new readers and markets,” he concluded.

Discussing the Guest of Honour participation,. Ahmed bin Saud bin Nasser Al Rawahi, Assistant Director General for Knowledge and Cultural Development at Oman’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, and Director of the Muscat International Book Fair, said: “We see this celebration as a tribute to Oman and its culture, and an opportunity to strengthen the longstanding ties between our countries and peoples. Oman’s selection as Guest of Honour builds on a shared history and close relations rooted in brotherhood and neighbourliness.”

He added: “Our participation will introduce visitors to Oman’s history, heritage and cultural achievements while encouraging dialogue and exchange between Oman and Sharjah. The programme includes literary and intellectual discussions, poetry evenings, historical and cultural events, and workshops for children and young people.”

Salem Ali Hamad Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, outlined the fair’s media coverage plan, including special programmes and interviews with writers and intellectuals on Sharjah TV, Al Sharqiya TV, Al Wousta TV and Sharjah Sports TV. Coverage will also include more than 20 hours of live broadcasting on Plus Radio, major events streamed on the Maraya platform and round-the-clock updates across digital platforms.

Saood Ibrahim Mohammed Saleh, Vice President of Government Sales (Dubai and Northern Emirates) at Etisalat, said: “As Etisalat marks its 50th anniversary, we take pride in our longstanding sponsorship of this major cultural event. We see this strategic partnership as a national and cultural responsibility, rooted in our belief that investing in people and knowledge is as important as investing in digital and technological infrastructure. We remain committed to using the latest innovations and digital solutions to support publishers, authors and readers.”

For his part, Mohamed Hachicho, General Director of Equiti’s Sharjah Branch, the fair’s Financial Services Partner, said: “We are proud to partner with the Sharjah Book Authority and sponsor the fair, supporting culture, knowledge and the community. Sharjah holds a special place for us because of its vision for culture and education as foundations of community development. As we expand our presence in the emirate, we aim to be an active community partner, recognising the power of knowledge to empower people, create opportunities and build a better future.”

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, outlined the fair’s cultural and artistic programme, explaining how this year’s theme shapes the activities and experiences offered to visitors.

She said: “Stories have been part of our lives since childhood, shaping our memories and how we understand ourselves and the world. We also create stories through what we write, share and leave behind. This idea inspired the theme of the 45th edition and runs throughout its books, discussions and activities, giving every visitor the chance to discover a new story, experience a different chapter or begin one of their own.”

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publishing Services at SBA, outlined the professional programme accompanying the fair and the opportunities it offers publishers to develop their businesses, exchange expertise, and expand rights trading and translation activities across international markets.

He said: “The Sharjah International Book Fair’s programme brings together publishers and book industry professionals from around the world, giving them opportunities to discuss developments in publishing markets, develop their skills, and build new business relationships and partnerships.”

SIBF 2026 will welcome 2,673 publishers, including 1,151 Arab and 1,122 international publishers, showcasing titles in multiple languages across literature, science, children's books and other fields.

SIBF 2026 will feature 1,500 cultural, creative and artistic events, bringing together 106 guests from 25 countries. The programme includes panel discussions, literary talks, workshops, theatrical performances and interactive activities for children and adults.

Writers, poets, intellectuals and researchers from the UAE, the Arab world and beyond will explore topics spanning literature, poetry, literary criticism, history, science, technology and contemporary social and cultural issues.

SIBF 2026 will welcome Emirati writers, thinkers, poets and artists, including Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, Ali Abu Al Reesh, Dr. Habib Ghuloom, Dr. Shihab Ghanem, Dr. Ahmed Al Khoori, Fathiya Al Nimr, Dubai Abulhoul, Aisha Sultan and Nasser Al Dhaheri.

Arab guests will include Moroccan academic and researcher Dr. Said Yaktine, a specialist in narratology, literary theory and digital literature; Lebanese actor, writer and director Rafiq Ali Ahmad; and Lebanese novelist and journalist Najwa Barakat.

The programme will also feature Sudanese novelist Dr. Amir Tag Elsir, Kuwaiti novelist Saud Alsanousi, and Syrian-Canadian author Zoulfa Katouh.

SIBF 2026 will welcome international writers, researchers and creative figures, including V.D. Satheesan, currently serving as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala. He will join American writer, artist and translator Daisy Rockwell; American-Canadian novelist and journalist John Vaillant; Chinese novelist and screenwriter Liu Zhenyun; and Filipino historian Ambeth R. Ocampo.

The programme will also feature Nigerian author Nnedi Okorafor; British novelist Clare Mackintosh; and Indian actress, writer and content creator Shenaz Treasurywala.

Other participants include Australian writer and designer Peter Gould; South African actress and producer Salamina Mosese; Singaporean poet Natalie Wang; German novelist Daniela Tully; and Thailand’s Rewat Panpipat

SIBF 2026 will also feature two specialised courses requiring advance registration. German novelist Daniela Tully will lead a course on narrative voice, character development, dialogue, editing and the publishing process. Meanwhile, Egyptian actor and writer Khaled El Sawy will present ‘Acting Studio: From Training to the Stage’, focusing on performance techniques, character development and improvisation.

The 12-day cultural extravaganza will present three productions requiring advance booking, beginning on November 7 with the exclusive premiere of the musical ‘When Memories Sing’. The show will revisit childhood songs and familiar voices remembered across generations.

On November 8, Abdullah Annan will present ‘Impossible or Science?!’, an interactive family show combining optical illusions and scientific experiments. Children and families will be invited to participate, vote and learn the scientific explanations behind seemingly impossible acts.

The outdoor stage at Expo Centre Sharjah will then host ‘Waterland’ on November 14 and 15, a theatrical production featuring Hussein Al Mahdi, Shaila Sabt, Ghorour Safar, Mohammed Al Musallam, Ahmed bin Hussein, Shamlan Al Omairi, Amani Al Dobb, Areej Al Attar, Najla Al Baloushi, Wahaj Al Anzi, Raghad Mohammed and Ahmed bin Jalal.

SIBF 2026 will host the fifth edition of the ‘Thriller Festival’ from November 7-10, in collaboration with Capital Crime London and Thriller Festival New York. The event will bring together more than 12 specialists, including crime, mystery and thriller writers, literary agents and screenwriters.

Featured guests include British novelist and former police officer Clare Mackintosh; American author Karen Dionne, whose novel The Marsh King's Daughter was adapted for film; and British writer and journalist Elizabeth Moore, known for her psychological thriller The Man on the Middle Floor.

They will be joined by Vaseem Khan, author of the Baby Ganesh Agency and Malabar House series; British novelist Abir Mukherjee, author of the Wyndham & Banerjee detective series; and British writer David Fennell, whose crime fiction includes the Sleeper and Grace Archer series.

Arab participants include Egyptian novelist Noha Dawoud, Emirati writer and director Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, and Emirati author Adel Al Sumaiti.

The festival will also welcome Emirati novelist Mohammed Ali Al Hammadi, Emirati writer Alia Nasser Al Zaabi, and Syrian novelist and journalist Islam Abu Shukair.

The Cookery Corner will bring together Arab and international chefs for live cooking demonstrations, introducing visitors to ingredients, flavours and techniques from different culinary traditions.

Participating chefs include Mohammad Orfali from Syria, Salam Daqqaq from Palestine, Jad Youssef from Lebanon, Kausar Raja from Pakistan and the UK, and Marina Georgallides from Greece and the UK.

They will be joined by Xavier Bramble from the Caribbean and the UK; Nitisha Patel, Romy Gill and Monisha Bharadwaj from India and the UK; and Sulaiman Al Kindi and Samira Al Aghbariya from Oman.

Oman will be the Guest of Honour at SIBF 2026, with 50 participants, including 41 writers and poets. Its programme will explore the country’s history, heritage and cultural identity, alongside developments in Omani literature, poetry and the arts. Visitors will also be introduced to Omani cuisine, with activities for children and young people.

The agenda will include 15 cultural sessions, six children’s workshops and 20 artistic performances, including daily musical and traditional folk performances. Two additional artistic presentations and two cookery sessions will also be held.

Participating writers and poets include novelist Zahran Al Qasmi, Dr. Mohammed Al Yahyai, poet Hassan Al Matrooshi, winner of the Al Muallaqa Prize for Classical Arabic Poetry, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Omairi, winner of the Al Burda Award for Nabati Poetry, Dr. Mahmoud bin Mohammed Al Rahbi, and writer and storyteller Ahmed bin Nasser Al Rashdi.

SIBF 2026’s professional events will begin on October 31 with the Publishers’ Training Programme, organised by SBA in collaboration with New York University (NYU). The programme will bring together more than 200 publishers from 17 countries to develop their professional skills and understanding of changes in the global publishing industry.

Sessions will cover developments in the global audiobook market, video and social media marketing strategies, international translation rights markets, and the exchange of content and cultural assets between markets.

The 16th Sharjah Publishers Conference will take place from November 1-3, bringing together publishers and book industry professionals. Nine countries will participate for the first time, including Angola, Aruba, Belarus, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Myanmar, Trinidad, Tobago and Niger.

Held under the theme ‘Publishing in an Accelerating Age’, the conference will feature more than 30 sessions and workshops covering artificial intelligence, developments in the audiobook market, publishing rights trading, children’s books and the growing role of comics in publishing.

Participants will also be able to apply for the Sharjah Translation Grant, which supports translating books between Arabic and other languages.

The Sharjah International Library Conference will take place from November 7-9, organised by SBA in partnership with the American Library Association (ALA). It will bring together more than 400 librarians, information professionals and library staff from academic, public, school, government and private institutions.

Discussions will cover guided and independent reading using the Destiny Discover platform; the contribution of partnerships, public policy and community leadership to building stronger communities; and ways to develop school libraries through student leadership.

SBA is coordinating with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority to identify additional parking areas and arrange transport services to and from the fair. Details will be announced in the coming days.

SIBF 2026’s partners and sponsors include Etisalat as Official Telecommunications Partner, SAAS as Development Partner, Trends Group as Knowledge Partner, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority as Official Media Partner, Expo Centre Sharjah as Strategic Partner, Bank of Sharjah as Banking Partner, Equiti as Financial Services Partner, and Omeir Travel Agency and National Paints as Partners.