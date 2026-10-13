Abu Dhabi Cycling Club launches free community initiative to promote a culture of sports participation

ABU DHABI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC) has announced the launch of a new free community initiative titled “Laffa”, aimed at encouraging beginners to take up cycling and introducing them to the fundamentals of safety, cycling etiquette, and sports nutrition in a supportive environment that allows them to experience the sport for the first time.

Held under the slogan “Ride Safe, Ride Smart,” the initiative targets individuals of all ages and nationalities who are interested in cycling across Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Region, and Al Ain, with no prior cycling experience required.

The initiative will feature one cycling ride per month, rotating between Abu Dhabi, Al Dhafra Region, and Al Ain. The rides will be conducted at an easy pace suitable for beginners and will include short awareness sessions on cycling safety and sports nutrition, along with prizes and giveaways for participants at each ride.

The first ride is scheduled to take place at the Madinat Zayed Cycling Track in Al Dhafra Region in late October 2026, with the final date and time to be announced later.

The initiative aims to attract new participants to cycling, encourage greater involvement in community sports activities, and showcase the cycling infrastructure across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by organising rides at various cycling tracks and locations.

It also focuses on raising participants’ awareness of essential safety measures, including helmet use, hand signals, and group riding rules, while providing practical guidance on nutrition and hydration before and during physical activity.

Abu Dhabi Cycling Club plans to share information regarding ride schedules, routes, and registration procedures through its official website. Participation will be free of charge, with further organisational details for each ride to be announced in due course.