Creators HQ, TikTok LIVE organise region’s first-ever TikTok LIVE Bootcamp

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East and part of UAE's largest content management and development platform, Visioneers, and TikTok LIVE organised the region’s first ever TikTok LIVE Bootcamp. This joint initiative empowers a new generation of LIVE creators with the knowledge, skills and practical tools to deliver interactive livestreaming experiences that enable them to express their creativity, connect with audiences in real time and build communities around shared interests.

37 content creators took part in the four-day event, which was held from 28 September to 1 October 2026. The programme offered an educational, hands-on experience that helped creators improve content quality and develop a more professional approach to planning, producing and hosting livestreams.

The new bootcamp marks a further step toward supporting the creator economy, creating new opportunities for regional creators and talent to learn, connect, upskill and scale their ventures while exploring creative and economic potential through livestreaming.

The 4-day event offered an integrated hands-on learning experience, enabling creators to master the fundamentals of live streaming, craft engaging, interactive and purposeful content, cultivate and scale their digital communities. It also helped them develop strategies to strengthen audience connection and engagement, while gaining practical experience with TikTok LIVE’s tools, features and best practices for producing purposeful and engaging livestreaming experiences.

The bootcamp’s learning journey spanned four core tracks: live streaming fundamentals, enhancing content quality and audience engagement, optimising the streaming experience using professional tools and equipment, and exploring business opportunities for content creators.

Training topics included initiating and structuring live streams, improving mobile video quality, understanding TikTok’s Community Guidelines and policies, connecting short-form video content with live stream growth, and improving techniques for welcoming viewers, engaging with comments and delivering content.

Participants were also introduced to LIVE Studio capabilities and professional production equipment, including camera placement, lighting, audio and background setups. They were able to explore talent agency partnerships, monetisation and brand collaboration opportunities.

Hussein Al Atoli, Director of the New Media Academy, stated: “The launch of the region’s first TikTok LIVE Bootcamp marks a key milestone in our efforts to empower creators with the knowledge and tools to elevate their digital presence, transform ideas into impactful content and build sustainable income through broader reach and engagement.”

Al Atoli added: “Through these programmes, we aim to offer a learning platform that offers participants an opportunity to build their skills and digital channels while connecting with digital content experts and specialists.”

He emphasised that investing in creator upskilling reinforces the content industry and drives the sustainability of the region’s creative economy, which opens new avenues for regional talent to learn, grow, expand their social media presence and increase their global reach.

Boxia Liu, Head of TikTok LIVE MENA and Türkiye, highlighted that organising the region's first TikTok LIVE bootcamp, in collaboration with Creators HQ, gives creators an opportunity to learn, experiment and deepen their understanding of TikTok LIVE's tools. The programme also introduces best practices for delivering interactive experiences that bring together creativity, entertainment and real-time connection with audiences.

Liu said: “TikTok LIVE enables creators to share their talents and build meaningful connections with their audiences through shared experiences that viewers can actively participate in, in real time. This bootcamp marks an important step in helping more creators explore the potential of LIVE and develop their skills, and reflects our commitment to supporting the local creator economy. Through our collaboration with Creators HQ, we are equipping creators with knowledge and tools to deliver creative content and build positive, safe communities, whether they are preparing for their first livestream or looking to evolve their content and deepen connections with their audiences.”

Led by industry experts and specialists, the bootcamp featured hands-on sessions and training exercises that enabled participants to explore the full potential of TikTok LIVE, its tools and features, while learning about best practices for producing engaging, purposeful content.

The programme also explored monetisation opportunities on TikTok LIVE, introducing creators to various available options and deepening their understanding of how to build and scale digital communities. Creators were equipped with the tools to develop strategies to generate sustainable income through live streaming, boost audience engagement, expand their reach and establish a successful presence on the platform.

Additionally, the bootcamp helped empower creators to build partnerships with brands and agencies, while fostering a better understanding of the content economy and the opportunities available to scale their businesses alongside content production.

It offered creators opportunities to refine the skills they need at every stage of their journey, catering to both beginners launching their very first live streams and experienced creators seeking to develop their content, deepen audience connection and explore new growth opportunities on TikTok LIVE.

Initial results from the bootcamp showed that participants started applying the skills acquired during the programme. Participating creators produced 118 live-stream sessions throughout the bootcamp and following its conclusion, demonstrating a direct transition from training to practical implementation.

One creator recorded a 1,592% increase in impressions after the bootcamp, highlighting a significant surge in content performance and audience reach.

Hands-on training during the bootcamp covered a wide range of skill enhancements, including visual storytelling, audio quality, body language and the strategic use of LIVE Studio to deliver clearer, more engaging content.

Applications spanned diverse content categories, such as daily social content, comedy, audience discussions, lifestyle and cooking, real estate, mathematics and education, travel and tourism. This diversity allowed creators to apply their newly acquired skills across varied interests.