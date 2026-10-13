Ahmed bin Mohammed attends graduation of 3rd cohort of Dubai Family Business Management Programme graduation

DUBAI, 13th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation of the third cohort of the Dubai Family Business Management Programme. Organised by the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses, which operates under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, and in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD), the programme’s third cohort comprised 27 second-tier leaders of family businesses.

The graduation took place during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual gathering dedicated to management and leadership, organised by the MBRCLD. The Forum brought together 1,000 prominent leaders from Dubai’s government and private sectors to explore the future of management and leadership, establish best practices in both fields, and advance the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai’s global standing as a centre of excellence and innovation.

The Dubai Family Business Management Programme aims to empower and develop the skills of second-tier leaders in family businesses in Dubai to ensure business continuity and succession planning for ownership and management. It seeks to develop effective management skills and enhance governance practices within family businesses.

The programme also aims to prepare a new generation of family business leaders, educate family businesses and raise their awareness of local and international best practices, build local and global networks with local leaders, businesspeople and international institutions, and promote a culture of social responsibility within family businesses.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Family businesses are a driving force of Dubai’s economy and a key contributor to its prosperity, reflecting the success of the emirate’s development model and its prominent position on the global economic stage.”

H.H. added: “Dubai remains committed to supporting family businesses and equipping the next generation of leaders with advanced management skills and knowledge in line with the highest international standards. We are proud of the vital role these businesses have played in driving our national economy and their significant contributions to enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness and strengthening its position as a preferred global destination to live and work.”

Family businesses play a key role in Dubai’s economic development, accounting for approximately 90% of all private companies in the UAE. Their investments span a wide range of sectors, contributing around 40% of the UAE’s gross domestic product and employing more than 70% of the workforce.

The programme aimed to familiarise participants in its third cohort with Dubai's economic directions and priorities, foremost among them the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

The third cohort featured a comprehensive training programme, alongside virtual sessions and individual mentoring sessions, focused on enabling participants to meet the requirements of leadership transitions to new generations within family businesses and develop effective leadership skills, contributing to smooth transitions between successive generations and enhancing governance best practices in line with the strategic objectives of the Dubai Centre for Family Businesses.

The programme also included a remarkable educational experience at SDA Bocconi School of Management, one of the world's most prestigious academic institutions specialising in business administration, economics and law, as well as field visits to several major Italian family businesses. These visits enabled participants to explore international best practices and experiences, engage directly with the leaders of prominent family businesses, and gain practical insights into strategies for success and sustainability in family businesses at the international level.

The field visits included Lavazza, founded in 1895 and one of the world's largest coffee producers; Mapei, a global leader in the building materials sector, founded in Milan in 1937; and Brembo, a specialist in braking systems for cars and motorcycles, founded in 1961, which collaborates with most Formula 1 teams and leading automotive manufacturers worldwide.

Participants also visited the headquarters of Assolombarda, an association representing more than 7,000 companies across various sectors in the Milan area and the provinces of Lodi and Monza and Brianza, where they met with a group of young representatives of family businesses.

The programme also featured dialogue sessions with the Garrone family, owners of ERG Group, as well as open discussions on the role of new generations in leading family businesses.

The programme covered a range of strategic topics, including family business governance, wealth management and family offices, developing the skills of the next generation of leaders, ownership succession planning, ensuring smooth transitions between successive generations within families, sustainability and responsible investment, as well as conflict resolution strategies and entrepreneurship in family businesses.

The Dubai Family Business Management Programme enables participants to develop their leadership skills by applying the frameworks and concepts acquired during the programme, while benefiting from individual coaching and mentoring sessions to support their personal and professional development goals.

The programme seeks to strengthen collaboration between the government and private sectors by drawing on success stories from previous experiences, involving participants in pioneering economic projects in Dubai within the framework of public-private partnerships, and establishing direct channels of communication with Dubai Government leaders, thereby contributing to the emirate's economic development.