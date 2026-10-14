IMF urges members to fund facilities used to help vulnerable states

BANGKOK, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday said the ⁠IMF recognised its responsibility ‌to help ⁠finance countries when ​needed, ⁠and urged IMF member states to ⁠make good their pledges ⁠to increase funding in the IMF's Poverty Reduction and ⁠Growth ​Trust, which ⁠provides low- and zero-interest loans to low-income countries.

Speaking to reporters at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Bangkok, Georgieva said current economic developments and the rapid pace of AI development could ​deepen the gulf between advanced and developing economies, especially given a sharp drop in development assistance.

She said the IMF was also asking members to ​replenish the Catastrophe ‌Containment and Relief ​Trust, a specialised fund that provides ​grants for debt-service relief ⁠and cancellation to the poorest and most vulnerable ​member countries.