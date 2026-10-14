UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces championship final round, awards ceremony

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation has announced details of the final round of the Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship and the ceremony honouring the winners of the 2026 season.

The competitions will take place at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from 16th to 18th October, with the round deciding the Gi champions and the top finishers in the season’s overall Gi and No-Gi standings honoured at the closing ceremony.

Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the overall Gi standings heading into the finale, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Palms Sports - Team 777. With athletes across all age groups and weight categories earning points for their teams, the title race remains open and every result could make a difference.

The action begins on Friday, 16th October, with the Under-18, Adults and Masters categories for men and women. Boys and girls in the Kids categories take to the mats on Saturday, 17th October, before the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 competitions bring the third edition to a close on Sunday, 18th October, with a ceremony honouring the top finishers in the overall standings.

The championship reflects the UAE leadership’s continued support for sport and investment in younger generations. Throughout its third season, it has established itself as a national platform for identifying and developing talent, measuring the progress of clubs and academies, and preparing promising athletes to represent the UAE at continental and international competitions.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said, "The final round is the culmination of a full season of hard work, consistent training and careful preparation by clubs and academies. The final standings are not determined by a single result, but by the combined contributions of male and female athletes across all age groups throughout the season."

He added, "By giving athletes regular opportunities to compete, the championship helps them improve their skills and learn to perform under pressure. It also allows clubs and academies to track their progress and identify areas for improvement, helping prepare athletes to compete at higher levels and represent the UAE internationally."

Al Shamsi explained that the championship's value goes beyond winning titles, as it builds pride in representing a club and highlights the combined role of families, coaches and administrative staff in supporting each athlete's progress. It also helps develop new talent and maintain the high standards of UAE jiu-jitsu.

Among the young athletes competing in the final round are Khaled Alkatheeri of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, who competes in the Under-16 category. He said that every match carries a responsibility towards his club and teammates, adding that regular training and family support have helped him improve his performance and contribute to his team's efforts to finish the season in first place.

Alyazia Alshamsi of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club, an Under-18 competitor, said the championship has helped her improve her skills and build confidence, thanks to the support of her team, family and coaches. Zayed Ali Alteneiji of Palms Sports - Team 777, who competes in the Under-14 category, said the championship has helped him improve from one round to the next by assessing his performance, with the aim of achieving results that strengthen the academy's position in the overall standings.

The championship takes on special community significance during the Year of the Family 2026, with parents playing an important role by attending and supporting their children. Competition across different age groups also encourages discipline, club pride and teamwork, bringing athletes, families and clubs together throughout the season.