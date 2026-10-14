Sharjah Private Education Authority launches ethical framework for AI use in schools

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) has launched an ethical framework for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in educational institutions to promote the safe, responsible and effective use of the technology.

The framework aims to improve the quality of education, support digital transformation and enable teachers and students to use AI while safeguarding privacy, data protection and academic integrity.

Aligned with the UAE's national directives and values, the framework focuses on fairness, transparency, accountability, human oversight, cybersecurity, critical thinking and the verification of AI-generated content.

Aisha Butti Al Ghafli, Director of the Curriculum and Assessment Department at SPEA, said the framework reflected the Authority's commitment to integrating modern technologies into education while protecting learners' data, reinforcing teachers' roles and developing students' critical thinking skills.

The framework also seeks to support adaptive learning, encourage innovation, improve teachers' proficiency and equip students with future-ready skills. It also seeks to instill awareness regarding the responsible use of artificial intelligence, data protection, and adherence to ethical practices.

It provides practical guidelines for educational institutions across Sharjah, taking into account different curricula and learning environments while defining the responsibilities of school leaders, teachers, students, IT teams, educational specialists and parents.

The guidelines address academic integrity by setting rules for AI use in assignments, projects and assessments, requiring disclosure where appropriate and ensuring that AI-generated content does not replace students' original work or teachers' roles. They also require verification of AI-generated information and its sources.

The framework further sets standards for using AI in institutional media and promotional materials to protect official symbols and visual identity and ensure content accuracy and compliance with approved standards.

The initiative forms part of SPEA's efforts to keep pace with technological advances while maintaining educational standards, protecting learners' rights and preserving the human role in education.