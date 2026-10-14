Sharjah Digital Department, Amazon Web Services to strengthen digital capabilities, government innovation

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday to strengthen cooperation in digital capability building and the exchange of knowledge and technical expertise.

The MoU supports Sharjah’s digital transformation journey and the continued development of the Emirate’s government digital services and capabilities.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of SDD’s participation in AWS Summit 2026, by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of SDD, and Chris Erasmus, General Manager, UAE & Rest of MENA, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi said that the MoU reflects SDD’s approach to building effective collaborations with global technology companies and drawing on their expertise and knowledge, noting that it will help government entities to keep pace with rapid technological developments.

He said, “We believe that capability building and knowledge exchange are fundamental to achieving sustainable digital transformation. Through our cooperation with Amazon Web Services, we seek to make the most of global technical expertise."

He added that the cooperation will focus on developing government employees' skills in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and cloud computing, to improve public services and operational efficiency and deliver tangible impact for the community.

Erasmus said, “At Amazon Web Services, we are committed to supporting the digital ambitions of governments across the region. This collaboration with Sharjah Digital Department reflects our shared belief that investing in people and building local expertise in cloud computing are essential to driving meaningful digital transformation. We look forward to working closely with Sharjah Digital Department to empower government teams with the skills and tools they need to deliver innovative, efficient services for the people of Sharjah.”

In the area of capability building, the two sides will cooperate on specialised training programmes and initiatives to develop the skills of government professionals in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and related technologies. These aim to strengthen readiness to keep pace with future digital requirements and developments.

The cooperation will also include the exchange of expertise and best practices in technology policies, data classification and data privacy. The signatories will also explore frameworks that enable government entities to benefit from technology solutions in line with their needs and applicable policies and requirements.

The MoU supports the Sharjah Digital Transformation Strategy 2026–2028, which aims to strengthen government digital capabilities, improve service delivery and build an integrated and sustainable digital government ecosystem.