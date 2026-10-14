Zayed bin Mohamed thanks UAE President and Mansour bin Zayed, says Community-Managed Virtual Authority carries forward Sheikh Zayed’s legacy

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the establishment of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority represents a continuation of the approach of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in empowering national talent and engaging capable individuals in shaping the future of their country and strengthening social bonds. This approach is rooted in the enduring values of cooperation and social cohesion that define UAE society.

His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed expressed his gratitude and appreciation to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, for the trust they have placed in him by appointing him as Chairman of the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, affirming his pride in serving his nation and society.

His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed praised the vision of His Highness the President and his commitment to innovative community initiatives, noting their lasting and sustainable impact in building a strong and cohesive society rooted in the values of cooperation and solidarity that characterise UAE society and enable it to keep pace with future requirements.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan had earlier issued two resolutions establishing the Community-Managed Virtual Authority, which operates under the Presidential Court, and appointing His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as its Chairman.