TRENDS launches research project in Frankfurt on AI, political violence, hybrid warfare

FRANKFURT, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, part of TRENDS Group, in partnership with the German modern consulting group MOSECON, has launched a new research project in Frankfurt titled "Artificial Intelligence, Political Violence, Sabotage and Hybrid Warfare: Recruitment, Attack Planning and Organisational Resilience."

Launched through TRENDS' virtual office in Germany, the project aims to examine the transformations brought about by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in the nature of political violence, sabotage operations and hybrid warfare. It focuses on the use of these technologies for recruitment and attack planning, while also exploring ways to strengthen the capacity of governments, institutions and organisations to address increasingly complex, technology-enabled security threats.

The launch of the project reflects the commitment of both sides to strengthening cooperation between research institutions and specialised experts, and to producing forward-looking studies that contribute to understanding emerging security challenges and support the development of knowledge- and analysis-based responses and policies.

Following the launch, TRENDS hosted a discussion session on the project and its objectives, moderated by Dr. Mohamed Abougazala, Lead Researcher and Director of TRENDS' Virtual Office in Germany. The session featured Jan San-Pierre, CEO and Counter-Terrorism Advisor at the German modern security consulting group MOSECON, and Björn Haulitschka, Business Development Director at Securitas Germany.

Jan San-Pierre outlined the objectives of the joint project and its key research themes. He also addressed its security and practical dimensions, highlighting the practical challenges and implications associated with emerging AI-enabled threats.

Björn Haulitschka said the cooperation represents an important step towards strengthening the partnership between scientific research and practical security expertise, particularly amid the rapid evolution of the relationship between artificial intelligence and contemporary security threats.

TRENDS also participated in the Frankfurt International Book Fair 2026, where its exhibition stand attracted a distinguished group of intellectuals, politicians, academics, experts, researchers and those interested in scientific research, thanks to its extensive collection of books and research publications.

Rawda Al Marzouqi, Head of the Distribution and Exhibitions Sector at TRENDS Group, said that the participation of TRENDS Research & Advisory in the Frankfurt International Book Fair for the sixth consecutive year reflects the centre's commitment to maintaining a regular presence at the world's leading book fairs.

She noted that the participation aims to promote knowledge, scientific research and purposeful learning, while enriching readers with high-quality content that broadens intellectual horizons and enables minds to anticipate the future through knowledge. She added that TRENDS' publications and research output received widespread attention and appreciation from different segments of the fair's visitors.