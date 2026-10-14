Crown Prince of Morocco visits UAE Pavilion at El Jadida Horse Show

EL JADIDA, Morocco, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- His Royal Highness Prince Moulay El Hassan, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Morocco, visited the UAE Pavilion at the El Jadida Horse Show during his inauguration of the exhibition’s 17th edition in the Moroccan city of El Jadida.

The Crown Prince was welcomed by Omar Al Tunaiji, Chargé d’Affaires at the UAE Embassy in the Kingdom of Morocco; Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director-General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society; Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; Abdullah Butti Al Qubaisi, Executive Director of the Heritage Awareness and Knowledge Sector at the Authority; Mohammed Juma Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at the Authority; and Rashid Al Kaabi of the Presidential Court, alongside several members of the UAE delegation.

He toured the UAE Pavilion, jointly organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, with the participation of several UAE entities dedicated to heritage preservation. He explored the pavilion’s various sections and cultural experiences, including demonstrations of Al Sadu weaving and displays of traditional attire, gold craftsmanship, dakhoun and perfumes.

He also viewed the UAE Arabian Horse Studbook, alongside a selection of publications and visual materials highlighting the richness and diversity of Emirati heritage.

At the end of the visit, the Crown Prince was presented with commemorative gifts and a copy of The Art of Tshouleeb in Emirati Heritage, published by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society.

Al Harbi said that the UAE’s participation reflects the deep-rooted historical and fraternal ties between the UAE and Morocco, particularly in heritage, equestrian traditions and the preservation of shared cultural heritage.

He said the event provided an opportunity to highlight the importance of purebred Arabian horses in Emirati heritage and strengthen cooperation and knowledge exchange with institutions specialising in Arabian horses, particularly in Morocco.

He noted, “The UAE Pavilion offers a comprehensive programme featuring equestrian shows, traditional folk-art performances, interactive workshops, a horse poetry competition for Moroccan poets, and an art competition. These activities give visitors an opportunity to discover Emirati heritage firsthand, while promoting cultural dialogue, the exchange of knowledge and expertise, and the strengthening of the fraternal ties between our two peoples.”

Al Harbi explained that the Society’s participation aligns with its vision of reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a leader in the care and preservation of purebred Arabian horses and their bloodlines. He also highlighted the country’s progress in horse breeding and training, as well as in organising and hosting international championships.

He also highlighted the show's role in strengthening partnerships and exchanging expertise to preserve the Arabian horse's heritage and promote its international recognition.

Al Mazrouei said the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority's participation aimed to promote Emirati heritage internationally and highlight the country's longstanding cultural ties to horses and equestrian traditions.

He said the exhibition offered a platform to showcase Emirati customs, traditional crafts and folk arts while strengthening cooperation with heritage institutions.

Al Mazrouei added that the UAE Pavilion provided visitors with an opportunity to explore the country's cultural heritage and encouraged further cultural cooperation and heritage exchange between the UAE and Morocco.