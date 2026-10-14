Ajman Chamber drafts 2027 projects, outlines development of services

AJMAN, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber held a strategic retreat to develop its projects and initiatives for 2027, focusing on improving services, enhancing business competitiveness, attracting investment and reducing bureaucracy in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

The retreat, held at Ajman Saray Hotel, brought together Chamber employees and was moderated by Faisal Ismail Al Khouri, Director of Strategy and Future Department.

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber, said the retreat provided an opportunity to assess existing services, identify areas for improvement and develop innovative projects that meet the evolving needs of the business community.

He stressed the importance of employee participation in decision-making and developing initiatives to improve services and institutional performance.

The retreat included sessions focused on detailing current services and operations and identifying opportunities for their development by reducing completion time and the number of steps, enhancing automation, and employing artificial intelligence and data. It also included evaluating the impact of projects and their ease of implementation, and determining priorities to contribute to raising performance efficiency and improving the customer experience.

The retreat linked the proposed and new projects and initiatives for 2027 to the strategic objectives of the Ajman Chamber, summarising the Chamber's main roles as "improving the business climate, enhancing trade networks and logistics services to support trade growth, and supporting small and medium enterprises and promoting entrepreneurship."

The retreat concluded with a set of proposed projects and initiatives for 2027, supported by priorities and performance indicators to measure progress, improve operational efficiency and enhance services for the business community.