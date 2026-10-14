Dubai launches first family AI literacy platform

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) has launched GenDubAI, a digital platform designed to help parents better understand how children use artificial intelligence and support them in using AI tools safely, responsibly and creatively, helping prepare future generations for a technology-driven world.

Developed in collaboration with the Community Development Authority (CDA) and Dubai Future Foundation, the first-of-its-kind educational platform aims to nurture creativity, protect privacy and strengthen family engagement. The initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the UAE’s Year of the Family by providing an interactive family experience that encourages the constructive use of AI while helping parents remain involved in their children’s learning and development.

GenDubAI offers practical, easy-to-use and interactive content that reflects UAE values and culture. It addresses key questions around the use of AI, provides guidance to help children use such technologies effectively, and supports the development of critical thinking and creativity. The platform also introduces parents to the fundamentals, principles and tools of AI, while highlighting both its opportunities and challenges.

Available in Arabic and English, the platform is designed for families with children aged 8 to 15 and is accessible through a dedicated mobile-friendly version.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, affirmed that AI has become an integral part of the lives of younger generations, placing responsibility on families and society to raise awareness, instill values, and prepare children to interact with these technologies confidently and responsibly.

She said, “In Dubai, we believe that preparing for the future begins with people, and that empowering future generations with the tools of tomorrow must go hand in hand with awareness, values, and responsibility. With this in mind, the GenDubAI platform places families at the heart of the AI learning journey, transforming technology into a shared space for learning, dialogue, and creativity within the family.”

Buhumaid added, “This initiative reflects Dubai’s commitment to preparing future-ready generations, in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33, by empowering young people to embrace technology with confidence and responsibility while preserving their values and identity. Dubai’s leadership in AI is measured not only by technological advancements, but by their positive impact on individuals and families, and their ability to inspire future generations to learn, innovate, and shape their own future.”

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “The UAE is among the world’s leading countries in the adoption of AI, in parallel with growing levels of smart-device use among children in and outside schools. Through this initiative, we aim to help parents confidently guide their children in benefiting from the opportunities offered by AI while also understanding its challenges. Knowledge of safe and responsible AI use is one of the greatest gifts parents can give their children to help them thrive in the age of AI.”

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, stated, “This first-of-its-kind platform aims to help children benefit from the limitless opportunities of AI under the direct guidance of their parents, enabling families to follow their children’s progress with ease. Gen DubAI reflects local values and cultural identity while supporting children’s learning, creativity and intellectual development."

He added that the platform is built around the concept of ‘family moments’, offering content that can be integrated into everyday life and encouraging meaningful conversations about AI within the home.

The platform has been designed to evolve continuously through the addition of new content, tools and educational pathways that keep pace with rapid advances in AI and the changing needs of families.

For more information on GenDubAI, please visit: https://gen.dub.ai/