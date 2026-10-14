Abu Dhabi delegation showcases emirate’s investment opportunities in London

LONDON, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) are leading a series of high-level investment and business engagements in London as part of the Abu Dhabi delegation’s visit that began on Tuesday.

The visit brings together senior government representatives, investors and business leaders to showcase Abu Dhabi’s investment opportunities, strengthen private-sector engagement and advance institutional partnerships across priority economic sectors.

The visit connects international investors and businesses with opportunities across Abu Dhabi's priority sectors, advances private-sector partnerships and supports access to new markets. It provides a platform to explore opportunities in the emirate’s growing economy, establish new business relationships and encourage collaboration across sectors with significant potential for long-term growth.

The delegation brings together senior representatives from Abu Dhabi’s government and business ecosystem, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Mubadala, the Department of Energy and KEZAD Group. Engagements focus on opportunities across financial services, advanced technology and manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, mobility, agrifood, energy, logistics and trade.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said, “Abu Dhabi offers investors the strength to commit for the long term and the agility to act today. Supported by strong institutions, a progressive regulatory environment anchored in the rule of law, and world-class infrastructure, we provide the clarity, certainty and confidence that global investors value.

"Our focus remains on the speed of doing business, enabling capital to move, enterprises to scale and investment decisions to translate into economic value. Our engagements in London serve a dual purpose; connecting international investors with opportunities in Abu Dhabi, while enabling Abu Dhabi businesses to access the UK market, establish strategic partnerships and expand their international presence.”

As part of the visit, ADIO is convening the third edition of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum (ADIF) in London, connecting UK investors and businesses directly with Abu Dhabi decision-makers and opportunities across the Falcon Economy.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry is also organising its Global Executive Connect (GEC) programme today, bringing together senior business leaders to explore strategic partnerships and opportunities for trade, investment and business expansion.

ADIF is ADIO’s global investment platform, connecting international investors and companies with Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors, investment opportunities and routes to market. Since its inaugural edition in London in 2023, ADIF has expanded to major investment centres, including Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, New York, Mumbai, Milan and Seoul. The previous London edition brought together around 400 senior participants, including approximately 180 UK institutions.

Through its Global Executive Connect programme, the ADCCI facilitates high-level engagements connecting Abu Dhabi’s private-sector companies with senior executives from leading international businesses. The programme aims to explore strategic partnerships, unlock trade and investment opportunities, and support Abu Dhabi companies in accessing new markets, expanding internationally and strengthening their global competitiveness.

The delegation’s visit to London further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s engagement with international investors, businesses and institutions, supporting new investment opportunities, deeper private-sector collaboration and long-term institutional partnerships that contribute to the emirate’s economic growth.