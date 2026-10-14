Mubadala reaffirms commitment to global investment, long-term partnerships

NEW DELHI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Mubadala Investment Company has reaffirmed its commitment to investing and pursuing opportunities across global markets to generate sustainable long-term returns, while strengthening strategic partnerships.

The announcement came during Mubadala's participation in the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 in New Delhi, India, which brought together government officials, business leaders, investors and policymakers from around the world.

Waleed Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala, took part in a panel discussion titled "The World, Repriced", alongside Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Surendra Rosha, Co-CEO, Asia & Middle East at HSBC. The session was moderated by Stephanie Flanders, Head of Economics & Government at Bloomberg.

The discussion examined rapid changes in the global economy and their impact on investment strategies and risk assessment, amid geopolitical shifts, the restructuring of global supply chains and growing technological competition, which present new challenges and opportunities for investors.

Al Muhairi said Mubadala remained committed to deploying capital, identifying and pursuing investment opportunities worldwide, building productive partnerships and generating sustainable, risk-adjusted returns over the long term.

“For us, that [increasing geopolitical and economic fragmentation] is an inescapable force that has to be priced into our thinking as we consider how we are going to allocate, where we will invest, and how we are going to develop long-term partnerships," he said.

Al Muhairi added, “We don’t view the increasing global fragmentation as a short-term blip. It is a new normal for the next five, 10 or 15 years, which is the extent of the horizon over which we can reasonably view the world.”

He also highlighted India’s long-term investment potential through citing its favourable demographics, rapid technology adoption, infrastructure development and deepening capital markets as key drivers of Mubadala’s long-term investment conviction.

“For us, it is no surprise that India is increasingly important for our capital, and it is one we believe in over the long term," he said, highlighting India's market size and ability to scale technology and its applications.

Al Muhairi said infrastructure development was a key pillar of economic resilience and growth, adding that "India has a massive infrastructure programme that I think will not only benefit the country and its population, but also us as investors looking to invest in the country.”

He stressed the importance of basing investment decisions on economic fundamentals and the competitive advantages of individual markets rather than geopolitical alignments.

“We’ve recognised that it’s not about being in one camp or the other. It’s about investing where you see opportunity, in a world where different countries have different strengths and competitive advantages," he said.

Al Muhairi also emphasised that building the right partnerships was essential for investors to navigate global changes and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

He said Mubadala continued to invest globally despite regional uncertainty, guided by a strategy focused on disciplined capital deployment, prudent portfolio diversification and long-term partnerships.

Mubadala's participation in the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026 reflects its commitment to engaging in international economic and investment discussions, exchanging perspectives with business leaders and policymakers on the future of the global economy, and identifying opportunities arising from economic and technological transformations to support sustainable growth.