UAE President sends written message to Lebanese President inviting him to attend Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit 2027

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a written message to Joseph Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, inviting him to attend the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the honouring of the winners of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, and to participate in the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, which will be held on 12th and 13th January 2027.

President Joseph Aoun received the message during a meeting with Fahad Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Lebanon.