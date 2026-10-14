FNC to attend second GCC-European parliamentary meeting in Brussels

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the FNC, will take part in the second Conference of the European Parliament and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Speakers of Shura, Representatives, National and Ummah Councils, scheduled to take place on Friday at the European Parliament's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

The conference will be chaired by Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and attended by Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, GCC Secretary-General.

The conference aims to strengthen GCC-European parliamentary relations, enhance dialogue and cooperation between the two sides, support the strategic partnership between the GCC and the European Union, and facilitate the exchange of parliamentary expertise and best practices.

The UAE hosted the first GCC-European parliamentary meeting in Abu Dhabi in June 2025, at the invitation of the FNC Speaker, with the participation of the President of the European Parliament, and the speakers of the legislative councils of GCC countries, as part of efforts to strengthen parliamentary dialogue and cooperation between the two sides.