PureHealth retains AAA ESG rating for second consecutive year

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth has retained an AAA environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating from independent index provider MSCI for the second consecutive year, with an assessment score approximately 30 percent above the industry average. The recognition coincides with the publication of its 2025 Sustainability and Social Impact Report.

The Group recorded an 11 percent reduction in Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared with 2024, alongside a 6 percent reduction in emissions intensity, and completed a Group-wide emissions rebaseline following its international expansion.

The Group commissioned its first on-site solar installation at SEHA Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Mohamed Medical City, generating over 1,000 MWh of clean electricity and avoiding emissions equivalent to 330 tonnes of CO₂. It also recycled around 3,000 tonnes of waste as part of its commitment to achieving net zero by 2040.

In terms of corporate social responsibility, the Group contributed AED41 million to community initiatives in the UAE during 2025 and pledged a further AED50 million to the Life Endowment campaign, launched by Awqaf Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, to support treatment for vulnerable patients with chronic diseases.

According to the report, community initiatives across the Group's UAE and UK operations reached approximately 473,000 beneficiaries, up 116 percent year-on-year, while volunteer numbers increased by 88 percent.

The Group spent AED3.7 billion with local suppliers, supporting the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme and domestic supply chains. Its subsidiary Rafed also received an ICV Champion Award for supporting national small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Workforce training hours reached 834,000 during the year, up 30 percent compared with 2024, while the number of Emiratis employed across the Group reached 5,300. A total of 146 participants graduated from the Emirati Development Centre, up 21 percent.

Women accounted for 66 percent of the total workforce and held 34 percent of leadership positions. The number of People of Determination employed across the Group's UAE and UK operations increased by 59 percent to reach 500.

Additionally, 62 Emirati Women Chapter graduates completed a structured mentorship and leadership development programme. The Group also continued developing PureHeroes, the national healthcare volunteering platform established in partnership with Emirates Foundation.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, "Longevity is about more than extending life; it is about creating the conditions for people and communities to thrive for generations to come."

She affirmed that maintaining MSCI's AAA ESG rating reflects the Group's commitment to sustainability and building a resilient healthcare system that creates enduring value for the UAE and the communities in which it operates.

Leya Aldamani, Chief Sustainability Officer of PureHealth, said that human health and the health of the planet are intrinsically connected. She explained that in 2025, the Group worked to reduce emissions, advance cleaner energy, develop its workforce and expand access to healthcare, emphasising that the results reflect the efforts of its teams and partnerships in implementing initiatives and achieving sustainability and social impact objectives.