Nasser Al-Rozouqi re-elcted as Vice President of World Karate Federation

BIELSKO-BIAŁA, Poland, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Major General (Ret.) Nasser Abdulrazzaq Al-Rozouqi has been re-elected Vice President of the World Karate Federation (WKF) for the 2026–2030 term, securing the highest number of votes among successful candidates.

The elections were held on Tuesday during the WKF General Assembly in Bielsko-Biała, Poland, attended by presidents and representatives of national karate federations from five continents.

The assembly coincided with the World Junior, Cadet and U21 Karate Championships, taking place in Poland from 14th to 18th October.

Members of the boards of the UAE Karate Federation and the Asian Karate Federation congratulated Al-Rozouqi on his re-election, praising the confidence placed in him by the WKF General Assembly.

In addition to his international position, he serves as President of both the UAE Karate Federation and the Asian Karate Federation. Drawing on his extensive experience, he has successfully strengthened cooperation among national, continental and international federations and helped shape a sustainable future for the sport.