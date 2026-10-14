ADNOC Distribution, Jetour partner to enhance customer experiences in UAE

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution and Jetour UAE, exclusively distributed by Elite Group Holding, have announced an agreement encompassing customer engagement initiatives and the selection of ADNOC Voyager, the UAE's No.1 lubricants brand, as Jetour's trusted lubricants partner in the UAE.

Signed at ADNOC Distribution's offices in Abu Dhabi, the agreement will support Jetour UAE's expanding aftersales operations through ADNOC Voyager's UAE-manufactured lubricants, backed by ADNOC Distribution's technical expertise and local supply chain capabilities.

Combining ADNOC Distribution's network of more than 550 service stations and automotive expertise with Jetour's rapidly expanding footprint in the UAE, where more than 50,000 Jetour vehicles are now on the road.

Together, this scale and nationwide reach will help deliver greater accessibility, convenience and support for customers across the country. ADNOC Voyager, the UAE's No. 1 lubricants brand, is currently available in 54 international markets and aims to expand its presence to 100 markets by 2030.

Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricant, Base Oil & Speciality Products Division, ADNOC Distribution, said, "Jetour's selection of ADNOC Voyager is an important endorsement of the quality, performance and reliability of a leading UAE-made lubricant brand. This partnership brings together two brands with complementary strengths and a shared commitment to delivering exceptional ownership experience."

Samer Constantine, Regional Sales Manager at Jetour, said the partnership with ADNOC Distribution reflects both companies' efforts to serve customers and enhance the driving experience by reaching motorists and rewarding them for using everyday services.