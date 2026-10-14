RTA completes conversion of Al Satwa Roundabout into signalised intersection

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed converting Al Satwa Roundabout into a signalised intersection, alongside associated road and infrastructure enhancements, reducing waiting times and traffic queues by up to 60 percent during peak hours.

The project, which also included road and infrastructure improvements, aims to ease congestion, improve traffic flow and enhance safety for motorists and pedestrians.

The intersection serves traffic travelling along 2nd December Street towards the Trade Centre and Al Satwa in both directions, improving connectivity between major roads and internal streets.

Located at a key junction, the intersection serves Al Satwa and neighbouring areas, including the Trade Centre, Al Bada’a, Al Jafiliya, Al Hudaiba and Jumeirah, while providing easier access to Sheikh Zayed Road and surrounding major routes.