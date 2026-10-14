Creators HQ, Amazon Ads announce inaugural creators cohort for Amazon Creators Foundry

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators’ hub in the UAE and the Middle East and part of Visioneers, and Amazon Ads, on Wednesday revealed the first cohort of content creators selected to join the Creators HQ and Amazon Creators Foundry programme – a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to turn UAE-based creators into global entrepreneurs through Amazon.ae.

First unveiled during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in January 2026, the announcement follows a comprehensive evaluation of hundreds of applications received between 26th August and 9th September 2026.

Creators who demonstrated readiness have been selected to officially launch their products on Amazon.ae, with the opportunity to promote and market their products and expand into over 20 international markets.

Some of the participants joining the Amazon Creators Foundry include: Public figure Kris Fade with his range of Fade Fit healthy snacks, and creators such as Noor Stars through her Nafas by Noor fragrance collection, Anas Bukhash through his #ABTalks brand, Azza Zarour through her mother and daughter perfume Poco Loco, Mohanad Al Hattab with his JUX flavoured sparkling water brand, Shamsa Al Dhaheri with her Glowture skincare brand, Yara Aziz with her Hair 101 Tools brand, and Saeed Al Nuaimi’s The Scent Library brand, among several others.

Additional creators participating in the programme include Sara Monika Rewienska, Jules Trass, Rayan Shaded, Saoud Alkaabi, Anthony Omenya, Bana Idriss,and Adel Nasar.

Kris Fade, founder of Fade Fit, commented, “When I started Fade Fit seven years ago, I never imagined we’d come this far - one of the region’s fastest-growing snack brands, reaching customers across the GCC and Australia. Our collaboration with Creators HQ and Amazon Creators Foundry is a major milestone in our journey to bring Fade Fit to more people around the world who’ve been asking for our products - and we’re only just getting started.”

Mohanad Al Hattab, founder of JUX, said, “For creators, the hardest part of building a business isn't the idea - it's navigating everything that comes after: the logistics, the licensing, the scaling. The Amazon Creators Foundry, backed by Creators HQ, removes those barriers and gives us a real launchpad to turn our brands into global businesses. Having Amazon's infrastructure and expertise behind us is a game-changer."

Noor Stars, founder of Nafas by Noor fragrances, stated, “The future of the creator economy is about turning influence into lasting businesses. What excites me about this partnership with Creators HQ and Amazon is having the right ecosystem and support to turn creativity into something that can grow globally.”

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and Deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, “The Amazon Creators Foundry, launched by Creators HQ in strategic partnership with Amazon, reflects the UAE’s strategic transformation in the content creator economy and e-commerce sectors.”

She noted that transforming content creators’ talents into successful commercial ventures with global reach reinforces the UAE’s leadership in digital media and its position as a global hub for nurturing talent and investing in young potential.

Al Hammadi added, “Through its strategic partnerships with major global companies and platforms, Creators HQ continues to deliver a practical model that equips creators with the tools and support to reach global markets and turn their talent into sustainable businesses. Empowering the selected creator entrepreneurs within the Amazon Creators Foundry and other Creators HQ initiatives contributes to the national economy with innovative projects led by qualified digital talent, aligned with the future economy."

Rayan Karaky, Managing Director of Amazon Ads, EMEA and Southeast Asia, said, “The calibre of projects and talent selected for the Amazon Creators Foundry reflects the strength of the UAE's creator economy and the entrepreneurial ambition we see across the nation. The chosen creators have a clear vision as well as the ability to understand and serve their communities through impactful ventures."

He added that Amazon is committed to providing the full technical infrastructure, advertising solutions and advanced logistics support to all accepted participants, from product listing and fulfillment activation to cross-border expansion through the Global Selling Programme from the UAE. The Amazon Creators Foundry provides an integrated growth environment that enables new brands to reach hundreds of millions of shoppers, driving the creator economy forward.

Each creator participating in the programme is now enrolled in a six-month guided journey covering every stage of building and growing a brand on Amazon.ae.

The programme includes licensing assistance in coordination with Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism, Amazon.ae seller account registration and brand protection through Amazon's IP Accelerator programme.

Participants will also receive customised digital storefronts, search-optimised product listings and access to Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) logistics services.

Advertising support includes US$10,000 in Sponsored Ads cashback, access to up to US$100,000 in Amazon DSP incentives per creator, AI-powered advertising tools and campaign management services.

Eligible participants will be able to expand through Amazon's Global Selling programme, reaching markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and Asia-Pacific.

The programme also provides dedicated account managers, quarterly workshops on digital marketing and brand development, and mentorship sessions with senior Amazon executives.

In addition, Creators HQ will provide each selected creator with a nomination for the UAE Golden Visa and a complimentary one-year membership, granting access to co-working spaces, recording studios, and advisory services.

Together, Creators HQ and Amazon are building the blueprint for how creator-led businesses can thrive — starting in the UAE and scaling to the world. With the inaugural creators cohort now set to bring their visions to life on Amazon.ae, the Amazon Creators Foundry is proof that when the right talent meets the right infrastructure, the possibilities are limitless.