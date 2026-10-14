Capital Market Authority enhances access to capital market regulatory frameworks

ABU DHABI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Capital Market Authority announced a series of enhancements to improve access to the capital market regulatory frameworks, their presentation, and ease of reference, to strengthen the regulatory environment and adopt international best practices.

The enhanced access mechanisms provide stakeholders with greater clarity and ease in accessing and navigating, in both Arabic and English, the regulation governing the Authority and the capital markets.

The content has been reorganised into clearly defined chapters and categories, providing a structured presentation of regulations currently in force, approved updates, repealed provisions, archived materials, and version history. This enables users to gain a comprehensive and clear view of the current regulatory and regulatory landscape, while also providing insight into its evolution over time.

These enhancements are designed to enable investors, licensed entities, issuers, financial influencers, participants in the regulatory sandbox, and other market stakeholders, both within the UAE and internationally, to more readily understand the regulatory framework governing capital market activities, products, and services.

Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the Capital Market Authority, said, “Every transformative initiative undertaken by the Authority is focused on building a regulatory environment that facilitates stakeholders’ access to regulatory frameworks, while enhancing connectivity and future readiness. By improving the way regulatory frameworks are accessed, presented, and updated, we are making it easier for stakeholders to understand the frameworks governing the capital market, while further enhancing transparency, efficiency, and confidence.”

Abdullatif Alshamsi, Director of the Policies and Legislation Department at the Capital Market Authority, said, “Accessible regulation is important to enabling stakeholders to understand the regulatory framework that applies to their activities. By bringing current regulations together with related decisions and updates, the enhancements provide a more consistent and accessible reference for stakeholders.”

Enhanced search and filtering functions, improved navigation, links and references to related content, and the ability to switch directly between Arabic and English further facilitate access to and use of regulatory content.

Regulatory updates are presented alongside the relevant dates and version history, helping users identify the requirements currently in force and understand and track how provisions have evolved over time.

The enhanced access mechanisms are also supported by a cloud-based, AI-ready technology infrastructure, reinforcing the Authority’s broader digital transformation efforts and establishing a more robust foundation for the future application of technology to regulatory information search and retrieval.