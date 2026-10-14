'Ministry of Higher Education', SAP train academics from six universities in AI applications

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in collaboration with global technology company SAP, has concluded an intensive training programme for 14 academic faculty members from six higher education institutions across the UAE, aimed at strengthening their readiness for artificial intelligence (AI) applications and transferring practical expertise into academic curricula.

The two-day programme was delivered as part of the “Integrating with the Economic Sector to Create Impact and Lead Change in Future Skills” initiative. It focused on the concept of the Autonomous Enterprise, Agentic AI and its applications in business environments, as well as the future skills graduates will need.

Academic faculty members from Zayed University, Higher Colleges of Technology, Abu Dhabi University, Al Ain University, Umm Al Quwain University and Kalba University participated in the programme.

They explored the transformations AI is driving across organisational processes and how modern technologies can be leveraged to develop academic programmes. As part of the hands-on training, participants also developed an AI agent using SAP’s AI tools.

Ibrahim Ahmed Fikri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education and Scientific Research Regulation and Governance Sector at the Ministry, said the programme forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to establish a sustainable approach to the continuous professional development of academic faculty, based on practical training and direct engagement with real-world working environments.

He explained that the Ministry plans to deliver similar programmes in collaboration with local and international companies across various economic sectors, strengthening the alignment of higher education with labour market needs.

Marwan Zain El Din, Managing Director of SAP UAE, said that the collaboration with the Ministry contributes to preparing talent capable of meeting the requirements of an AI-driven economy, highlighting the importance of developing academic curricula to equip graduates to work alongside intelligent systems.

He added that SAP offers dedicated resources and tools for universities and academic faculty to support the transfer of practical knowledge and applications into classrooms, laboratories and research activities.

The programme forms part of the outcomes of the Economic Sector and Higher Education Institutions Partnership Working Group, established under the Higher Education and Future Skills Advisory Committee. The committee comprises 10 specialised working groups, bringing together more than 120 experts and representatives from academic institutions, government entities and the private sector.