Sharjah real estate attracts 9,891 new investors in 9 months

SHARJAH, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah's real estate market attracted 9,891 new investors in the first nine months of 2026, with buyers from 130 nationalities trading 46,125 properties, according to data released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

Of the new investors, 4,526 were from foreign countries, followed by 2,494 from Arab countries, 2,453 UAE nationals and 418 from other GCC countries.

Alongside this growing investment momentum, Sharjah continues to solidify its position as a preferred global destination for investors, driven by its flexible legislative frameworks. The total number of real estate projects approved for freehold ownership by non-citizens and foreign investors has reached 52 since the issuance of Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2022 concerning real estate ownership for non-citizens.

The current year witnessed a strong push with the approval of eight new high-quality projects by the end of September 2026. These developments play a pivotal role in attracting foreign capital and expanding residential and commercial options for diverse nationalities, reflecting Sharjah’s economic openness and enhancing its strategic status on the international real estate investment map.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said the addition of nearly 10,000 investors from a broad range of nationalities reflected the strength of Sharjah's investment environment and confidence in its property market.

He attributed the growth to regulatory reforms, expanded property ownership opportunities, economic stability and an attractive investment environment.

Al Shamsi said the diversity of investors and the expansion of residential, commercial and industrial projects were strengthening Sharjah's position as a regional destination for real estate investment.

The report detailed the trading shares across investment categories in Sharjah real estate from January to September 2026. Investments by UAE citizens represented the largest share of total cash trading volume, valued at AED22.4 billion across 31,250 properties. Investments by GCC citizens reached AED2.5 billion across 1,451 properties.

Meanwhile, investors from Arab countries generated trades worth AED7.8 billion across 6,692 properties, while investments by citizens of other foreign nations reached AED14.1 billion across 6,732 properties, reflecting strong international confidence in Sharjah's real estate sector across residential, industrial, and commercial activities.

UAE citizens topped the list of investors with a cash trading volume of AED22.4 billion. Investors from India ranked second with a trading volume exceeding AED6.8 billion, followed by Syrian investors with trades close to AED2 billion, Pakistan at AED1.56 billion, Jordan at AED1.21 billion, and Iraq at AED1.17 billion.

In terms of the number of properties traded by nationality, UAE citizens maintained their lead with 31,250 traded properties. Indian investors came second with 2,914 properties, and Syrian investors ranked third with 1,738 properties. The list also witnessed a prominent presence of Jordanian investors with 1,005 properties, Iraqi investors with 1,001 properties, and Egyptian investors with 997 properties.