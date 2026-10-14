German, Indian companies to showcase sustainable water, energy solutions at WETEX 2026

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- German and Indian companies will showcase sustainable water and energy solutions at the 28th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) from 20th to 22nd October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The German Pavilion will feature 20 specialised companies, many of which have been regular exhibitors for years. They will showcase products and innovations aimed at reducing emissions, protecting the environment and improving operational efficiency across sectors including energy, water, renewable energy, low-carbon hydrogen, environmental sustainability, automation, software, artificial intelligence (AI) and smart metering.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX, said the annual participation of German companies reflected the exhibition's role in showcasing technological advances and discussing trends in energy, water and resource conservation, and environmental sustainability.

He said WETEX also supported German companies' expansion into regional markets and strengthened economic relations and the strategic partnership between the UAE and Germany, particularly in climate action and future-oriented sectors.

Dr Tobias Tunkel, Germany's Ambassador to the UAE, said the UAE's preparations to co-host the UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi this year highlighted the growing importance of global resource resilience.

He said the recent historic state visit to Germany had strengthened bilateral relations, while the agreement between the German Water Partnership and the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative to develop smart water innovations reflected the two countries' growing cooperation.

German exports to the UAE rose from €8.6 billion in 2023 to €11.39 billion in 2025, while German imports from the UAE reached approximately €1.87 billion in 2025.

At WETEX, ZENNER Middle East will showcase smart metering and billing solutions, alongside technologies based on the Internet of Things (IoT), AI and data analytics, with a focus on smart cities and services.

Wilo Middle East will present smart pumps and water management solutions, while Carbomax will showcase activated carbon-based technologies for applications in energy, water treatment, oil and gas, cement and steel.

MANN+HUMMEL Water & Fluid Solutions will highlight technologies in ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, microfiltration and reverse-osmosis membranes.

The Indian Pavilion will focus on clean and renewable energy, water, carbon markets, electric mobility, sustainability and environmental technologies.

Al Tayer said India's annual participation in WETEX supported growing mutual investment flows between the UAE and India and reflected the strength of bilateral relations.

He noted that non-oil trade between the two countries had reached AED1 trillion in approximately four years, adding that the exhibition will provide an opportunity to explore Indian innovations supporting sustainability goals in both countries and globally.

The Indian Pavilion, also known as the Bharat Pavilion, is being led by India’s apex trade body, the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), established by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Dr Abhay Sinha, Director-General of the SEPC, said India's environmental services and water technology sector had the capabilities, scale and innovation to serve international markets.

He said the pavilion would help position Indian companies as global partners in water and sustainability while creating opportunities for trade, partnerships and investment.

Participating Indian companies will showcase solutions in energy, water, sustainability, automation, data analytics and operational technologies, alongside AI-powered facility management systems, underwater robotics, water treatment plants, membranes, pumps, filtration components, biological water treatment and odour control technologies.

Together, the exhibitors cover the water value chain, from filtration and treatment to smart monitoring and regulatory compliance.

The pavilion will also provide opportunities for visitors to meet manufacturers and decision-makers, explore partnerships, distribution agreements, joint ventures and project collaborations.

A programme of seminars, business-to-business meetings and presentations of innovations will accompany the exhibition, providing further opportunities for cooperation and knowledge exchange.