UAE Pavilion attracts strong visitor interest at El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco

EL JADIDA, Morocco, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Pavilion has been drawing strong interest from visitors to the 17th El Jadida Horse Show in Morocco, which runs until 18 October.

The pavilion offers a rich programme of heritage exhibits and cultural and artistic activities that celebrate the diversity of Emirati traditions and highlight the enduring significance of purebred Arabian horses in the UAE’s history and culture.

Organised jointly by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society and the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, in collaboration with other UAE entities involved in heritage preservation, the pavilion offers visitors an insight into Emirati traditions through a diverse range of cultural exhibits, interactive experiences and traditional folk-art performances.

Since the event’s opening day, the UAE Pavilion has welcomed visitors of various nationalities and age groups, drawing strong interest in its diverse exhibits and cultural and artistic programme.

The pavilion features traditional attire, traditional jewellery, perfumes and handicrafts, alongside publications, photographs and audiovisual materials showcasing aspects of Emirati heritage and the history of Arabian horses and equestrian traditions. It also displays the UAE Arabian Horse Studbook, highlighting the country’s efforts to document and preserve purebred Arabian horse bloodlines.

Traditional Emirati folk performances, particularly Al Ayyala, bring a vibrant cultural atmosphere to the UAE Pavilion, with performances embodying the values of courage, solidarity and unity while reflecting the richness of Emirati performing arts and their deep connection to national identity. Interactive workshops also give visitors an opportunity to discover traditional Emirati crafts and cultural practices.

The UAE’s participation also features a range of cultural and artistic activities, including a poetry competition dedicated to horses for Moroccan poets and a painting competition. These activities encourage cultural exchange and highlight the prominent place of the Arabian horse in the shared heritage of UAE and Morocco.

The UAE’s presence at the El Jadida Horse Show forms part of ongoing efforts to promote the country’s cultural traditions, highlight the significance of purebred Arabian horses in Emirati culture and raise the international profile of Emirati heritage. It also aims to expand opportunities for cultural and knowledge exchange while strengthening the longstanding fraternal ties between the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco.