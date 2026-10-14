DIFC Courts begin issuing court documents with NFT-based credentials

DUBAI, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts have begun issuing court documents that recipients can verify anywhere in the world within seconds.

Court orders and hearing records now carry a unique, blockchain-verifiable, nontransferable digital authenticity credential, allowing banks, government authorities, courts and counterparties to quickly verify that the DIFC Courts issued the document. This reduces the authentication delays commonly associated with using court documents across borders.

When the DIFC Courts issues a court order or hearing record, a cryptographic fingerprint of the digital file is linked to a unique, NFT-based credential recorded on the Avalanche C-Chain, Avalanche’s public blockchain. A recipient can verify the document against that credential to confirm that DIFC Courts issued it, with any alteration to the file causing the verification check to fail. The document itself is not stored on the blockchain, and no document content or confidential case information is recorded on chain.

Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director of DIFC Courts, said, “Confidence in the authenticity of a court document should not depend on geography. By enabling a recipient to independently verify the source and integrity of a document within seconds, we are extending trusted digital infrastructure beyond the physical boundaries of the Court.

For international businesses and court users, this provides an additional layer of certainty when judicial documents are presented across institutions and jurisdictions. It reflects our continued commitment to developing secure, practical and future-ready court services, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Digital Strategy and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

“The strongest blockchain applications are often the ones people barely notice,” said Ava Labs Chief Business Officer John Nahas. “DIFC Courts is using Avalanche to make critical documents verifiable across borders in seconds while keeping confidential information offchain. It is a powerful example of trusted institutions adopting purpose-built infrastructure without asking people to change how they interact with them.”

The credential is particularly relevant for businesses and individuals with no connection to the UAE who choose DIFC Courts as their dispute resolution forum through the Courts’ opt-in jurisdiction. When a DIFC Courts document is used in another jurisdiction, the recipient may need to establish both its legal status and its authenticity. The credential enables verification of the document’s origin and integrity.

The initiative builds on DIFC Courts’ existing use of distributed ledger technology. Notarisation transactions conducted through the DIFC Courts Notary Service are recorded on Hedera, while the new system uses the Avalanche C-Chain to provide blockchain-verifiable credentials for court orders and hearing records. The system was designed and implemented by Deca4 Advisory, the DIFC Courts’ blockchain technology partner, and integrated with the Courts’ existing document infrastructure.