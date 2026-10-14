EU boosts security cooperation with new information alert in Schengen Information System

BRUSSELS, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- From tomorrow, the Schengen Information System (SIS) will have enhanced capabilities to fight terrorism and serious organised crime.

A new information alert will make information shared by third countries and international organisations on suspected terrorists and serious criminals available across the EU in real time.

Member States will now be able to enter trusted information received from external partners into the SIS, with support from Europol. This includes information on foreign terrorist fighters, suspects in serious crime investigations and individuals suspected of terrorist activities. On this basis, Member States can issue an information alert.

This upgrade will help border guards and police officers across the EU detect more criminals and terrorists and facilitate cooperation between law enforcement authorities.

Member States can also continue to make use of the other alert categories already available in the SIS, such as arrest warrant alerts or alerts for refusals of entry or stay.