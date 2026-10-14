34 Ajman University Researchers named among world’s top 2% of scientists in Stanford–Elsevier’s 2026 list

AJMAN, 14th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Thirty-four Ajman University (AU) researchers have been named among the world’s top 2% of scientists in the 2026 Stanford–Elsevier list, which identifies researchers whose published work has achieved significant citation impact.

Twelve AU researchers were also recognized in the career-long impact category, reflecting the sustained influence of their scholarly contributions.

The list draws on Scopus citation data curated by Elsevier and uses standardized bibliometric indicators, including total citations, the H-index and the co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, among other measures. It provides a means of assessing the influence of researchers’ published work across scientific disciplines and subfields.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, said, “The inclusion of 34 Ajman University researchers among the world’s most influential scientists reflects the strength of our research community and the growing reach of its scholarly contributions”.

“As a non-profit institution, we view investment in research as an investment in the future and in the progress of society. We are committed to empowering our researchers to generate knowledge that extends beyond academia, addresses global challenges, strengthens international partnerships, and contributes to meaningful, lasting solutions”, he added.